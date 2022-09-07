ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Chill Out! Possible Snowfall in Western Montana Tonight

OH SWEET RELIEF! After weeks of relentless heat and record breaking temperatures, it appears that a small amount of relief is coming. It is something we tend to get fed up with on or around the first part of the year. Something we always complain about, but then pray for. I'm talking about those fluffy gifts from heaven. Snow is coming soon.
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff on 9/11

HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001. Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana

LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.

One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Monica Would Represent All Montanans

If a Republican was ever going to vote for a Democrat, Montana’s HD1 is the race. Monica Tranel is about representing all Montanans, not just the Rs or the Ds. As a lawyer, Monica has a track record of fighting hard for working Montanans and has a proven record of taking on corporate monopolistic interests, including Northwestern Energy. Monica has been Montana focused. Her efforts have helped our citizens enjoy a better, fairer, more affordable life in Montana.
