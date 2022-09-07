ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
92.7 WOBM

Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says

Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
92.7 WOBM

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
nycbbq.com

One of NJ’s Best BBQ Joints Just Got Bigger, Better, and Jersey-ier

This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. For years, New Jersey-based barbecue joint Red White and Que Smokehouse has attracted a lot of attention for its delicious barbecue and its support of veterans. But this summer, the owners of the acclaimed joint took an enormous gamble — moving from a stable takeout-only spot in Kearny to a large restaurant space in Green Brook.
GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year

Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
92.7 WOBM

Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey

Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
