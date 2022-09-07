Read full article on original website
Bitcoin [BTC]’s latest surge may not last long and the culprit is none other than…
The price per Bitcoin [BTC] grew by 5.16% in the last 24 hours, and stood at $21,612.76 as per data from CoinMarketCap revealed. The king coin was impacted by the broader financial assets market drawdown. This led to the price falling by 12% in August alone. However, the BTC market...
Shiba Inu [SHIB] can offer short-term trading opportunity here
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu [SHIB] has a market cap of $6.7 billion, despite being dubbed a meme coin. Long-term investors in crypto are not likely to be enthused by the prospects of Shiba Inu.
Ethereum: Why the Merge may not be a pretty sight for ETH miners
Blockchain analytics platform, IntoTheBlock, released a new report that opined that the likely dates for the Ethereum merge are 14 and 15 September. According to it, if the hashrate on the Ethereum mainnet network maintains an average of about 844 TH/s, the expected merge date will be 15 September at 12:00 UTC.
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…
Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
How Ether mining pool operators are doing ahead of Merge
Ethereum miners continue to travel on a difficult road leading towards the much-anticipated ETH Merge. Here’s a brief check of how renowned miners are dealing with this ticking (time) bomb. To-d0 list check. ETH miners would soon be replaced with PoS validators, which could cut the ETH network consumption...
ETH’s options OI surges by >$4B – Here’s what it could mean for you
Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin saw a major decline below the $1,600 support similar to Bitcoin [BTC]. ETH even dived below $1,550 before the bulls tried to take a stand but failed. Despite the lack of real fireworks in ETH, open interest in futures markets continues to see unprecedented levels.
Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity
As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
USDT: Binance action spurs >$15B gap but battle is not yet over
Circle [USDC] has kept Tether [USDT] on its toes in the stablecoin superiority fight since the start of 2022. However, the recent Binance decision to convert other stablecoins except for USDT to Binance USD [BUSD] has dealt USDC’s mission a big blow. A few days after the exchange announcement,...
ATOM ventures past the $13.5 level — can the bulls push for further gains?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] has traded at an interesting place in the past few hours. The price managed to bounce from $18.6k and retested the $19.2k mark as support the previous day. In recent weeks, the $20.5k-$20.8k area has posed some resistance to BTC. Cosmos [ATOM] has moved in tandem with the king of crypto. The token’s ascent past the $12 level signaled that bulls could have regained some strength.
How these Solana [SOL] collaborations led to a >$1B redemption- What next
After some days of abysmal performance, Solana [SOL] rode its horse back to a $1 billion trading volume. Regarded as one of the fastest growing ecosystems in the crypto space, SOL lost grip of the $1 billion volume when the price plunged from $33.44 to $30.62 on 7 September. On...
Bitcoin investors brace for a short-term bullish bounce for these reasons
The Bitcoin [BTC] tide is changing once again after starting the week on a very bearish note. This time it looks like we might just get a bit of a relief rally. This is especially now that whales are re-accumulating after a noteworthy discount. BTC whale activity increased in the...
3X Long Bitcoin Token Price Prediction 2032, will BULL’s price hit $115,500.845?
Over the course of time 3X Long Bitcoin Token’s ecosystem has always been eventful. BULL started its journey at $87.77 on 7th September 2022 and has pumped by 44.855% over the course of the past 0 months and 3 days. 3X Long Bitcoin Token’s price prediction for 2032 is...
DeFi TVL drops by 10% in August; Ethereum leads with most losses
DappRadar, in a new report, found that the overall total value locked (TVL) within the decentralized finance ecosystem (DeFi) declined by 10.47% in August. The total TVL now stood at $58.4 billion. According to the data from DefiLlama, DeFi TVL sat at $250 billion less than eight months ago. With...
Polkadot [DOT] can witness some upside thanks to this upgrade
Polkadot [DOT] developers recently launched a new network upgrade to modify the Polkadot Runtime to v9270. After the upgrade was launched, DOT’s price corresponded and started gaining upward momentum. DOT recently witnessed a plunge in its price as it went to as low as $6.7 on 7 September. However,...
Litecoin on a knife’s edge; should investors wait for mid-week clarity
Litecoin [LTC] experienced some selling pressure at the start of the week as the bears took over market dominance. The resulting downside has subsequently pushed LTC towards its August support level, thus entering an uncertainty zone. The level of uncertainty among Litecoin’s investors is evident in its supply distribution.
These are the top 8 DeFi tools to boost your investments
Disclaimer: The information shared is for educational purposes only. While AMBCrypto might be compensated for any links shared herein, that does not affect our writers’ evaluations in any way. Long gone are those days when centralized institutions, such as banks, were the yardstick of the entire economic system. Today...
Bitcoin: What experts think of BTC’s price trajectory in 2022
Bitcoin [BTC] has been witnessing some turbulences in the last few days. The price of the king coin and other cryptocurrencies dropped on 5 September. At press, the king coin was changing hands at $19,307 after noting a 2.99% increase over the last day. However, in the past seven days, it declined by 3.85%.
AXS, RON see red despite seizing 10% of Ronin hack funds
Blockchain data platform, Chainalysis, in a new report confirmed the seizure of $30 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean Lazarus group. Of the $622 million in crypto lost due to the Ronin Bridge and Axie Infinity hack in March, the seized assets represent approximately 10% of the stolen funds.
Ethereum: After a dampened sentiment, ETH notices some shift in demand
The Ethereum [ETH] Merge expectations remain high especially now that D-day is less than two weeks away. The same cannot be said for ETH’s demand that has been heavily affected by macro factors especially in the first week of September. Nonetheless, the demand for ETH achieved a swift recovery in the last three days as the tides shifted.
Around 50% BTC holders see gains BUT (over) optimism can be dangerous
Bitcoin [BTC], the largest cryptocurrency rose past its fears as it traded above the $21k mark. Needless to say, the surge injected a much-needed relief to BTC holders be it traders or long-term investors. However, could the king coin sustain the gains or too much optimism could be dangerous?. Profit...
