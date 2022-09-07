Read full article on original website
14news.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of attempted kidnapping incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley, in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out...
Wave 3
Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the driver involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has died. The crash happened Aug. 17 just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. Police said the car with the victims was...
Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli
PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street. The man was pronounced dead at […]
WISH-TV
15-year-old arrested for armed robbery at southern Indiana high school football game
JEFFERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager was arrested on Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened last weekend at Jeffersonville High School during a school event. During a football game on Sept. 2, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School during a football game. The robbery occurred at the student parking area away from the stadium, according to a Facebook post by Greater Clark County Schools.
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
WTHI
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
wamwamfm.com
Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli
Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
wbiw.com
A joint investigation lands two Lawrence County residents behind bars on drug charges
LAWRENCE CO. – A lengthy joint drug investigation between the Bedford Police Department, Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section, and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section concluded on Thursday landing two Lawrence County men behind bars. During the course of their duties, Bedford Police officer...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old Louisville man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Ferdinand police seeking info on abandoned dog and puppies
The Ferdinand Police Department is seeking information about a female dog and puppies found at the New Town Lake on Friday. According to police, the department was notified of an animal in distress at the New Town Lake at about 10 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a medium-sized female dog tied to a post with a six-foot-long leash that only had about six to 10 inches of lead. The dog had five puppies with her and no food, water or adequate shelter.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
'We just want her home'; Jeffersonville family searches for missing teen
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The search continues for a 14-year-old girl missing in Southern Indiana. Andrea Nesselrode was last seen on Aug. 25 around 10 p.m. Nesselrode's grandmother, Juanita Phillips, broke down in tears as she tried to talk about her. "We just want her home," Phillips said. Phillips said...
Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
WTHI
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
