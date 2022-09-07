ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paoli, IN

FOX59

Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli

PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street. The man was pronounced dead at […]
PAOLI, IN
WISH-TV

15-year-old arrested for armed robbery at southern Indiana high school football game

JEFFERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager was arrested on Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened last weekend at Jeffersonville High School during a school event. During a football game on Sept. 2, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School during a football game. The robbery occurred at the student parking area away from the stadium, according to a Facebook post by Greater Clark County Schools.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
City
Paoli, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli

Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
BEDFORD, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Ferdinand police seeking info on abandoned dog and puppies

The Ferdinand Police Department is seeking information about a female dog and puppies found at the New Town Lake on Friday. According to police, the department was notified of an animal in distress at the New Town Lake at about 10 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a medium-sized female dog tied to a post with a six-foot-long leash that only had about six to 10 inches of lead. The dog had five puppies with her and no food, water or adequate shelter.
FERDINAND, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN

