The Ferdinand Police Department is seeking information about a female dog and puppies found at the New Town Lake on Friday. According to police, the department was notified of an animal in distress at the New Town Lake at about 10 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a medium-sized female dog tied to a post with a six-foot-long leash that only had about six to 10 inches of lead. The dog had five puppies with her and no food, water or adequate shelter.

FERDINAND, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO