Logan Reichert Chooses Mizzou
Rejoice! Four-star offensive lineman, and soon-to-be Raytown High school graduate, Logan Reichert chooses Mizzou! The Kansas City native chose to stay home after fielding offers from Michigan, Florida State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, USC and others. In the end, it came down to Oregon and Missouri with Logan choosing to attend the University of Missouri.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz torched on social media following lackluster first half at Kansas State
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers failed to find the end zone in the first half at Kansas State on Saturday afternoon. During a rain-soaked, weather-delayed first half, the Tigers found themselves trailing 20-3 before the halftime break came. The offense from the Tigers was lackluster, to put it mildly....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz clarifies QB plan, accepts blame after Mizzou's lopsided loss at Kansas State
Eli Drinkwitz made a change at quarterback during Missouri’s 40-12 loss at Kansas, but the Tigers’ coach told reporters after the game that it was a temporary change. Brady Cook was 15-for-27 passing for 128 yards and 2 interceptions. Jack Abraham was 0-for-3 with 2 interceptions. Cook also rushed 13 times for 56 yards.
KOMU
Boonville's Ellison brothers look to make noise for the Pirates
BOONVILLE - Tyson and Braylon Ellison are the sons of former Mizzou star defensive lineman Atiyyah Ellison. The brothers are ready to enjoy their sole season as teammates on the Boonville Pirates football team. "We watch film together, we talk about the games together when we're driving home," Tyson said.
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
Lawsuit on recreational pot in Missouri nears end
Lawyers for a Missouri woman suing to block a recreational marijuana ballot measure panned the top state election official's involvement and claimed the proposal is unconstitutionally broad during Thursday court arguments.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
939theeagle.com
About 500 expected at Saturday’s crawfish boil in downtown Columbia
A Louisiana-style crawfish boil is planned for Saturday in downtown Columbia to benefit Love Coffee, which provides jobs and job training to mid-Missourians with disabilities. Love Coffee executive director Pat McMurry says you won’t go home hungry. “Cameron Bevan, the executive chef at Glenn’s Café, is going to boil...
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man shot early Saturday morning, in stable condition at Columbia hospital
A man was taken to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound. In a press release, Columbia Police say the shooting happened Saturday at 3:15 am in the 1800 block of Holly Avenue. The man was in stable condition. Police did not release information about the possible shooter. Anyone with...
myleaderpaper.com
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia
A man was shot early this morning in Columbia. Police are saying he is stable. The post Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan raises bigger concerns for Missourians
Many former and current Missouri college students say they’re thrilled that up to $20,000 in debt for low-income and up to $10,000 for middle-income earners has been or soon will be eliminated. But, they also have concerns that President Biden’s executive action is only a short-term solution to a...
Body found under Osage Beach boat dock
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Crash slows traffic on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville man who abandoned fatal overdose victim heads to trial in October
A new trial date is set for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled earlier this week for a jury trial to begin October 5. He’s charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ksgf.com
Deadly Jet Ski Crash At Lake Of The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — A crash involving a jet ski at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one man dead. The Highway Patrol says Russell Rauba, 62, from Jefferson City died when his jet ski hit a wake and he went airborne, then slid off the watercraft. The accident happened at...
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are the UM System time off changes better or worse for employees?
The University of Missouri Board of Curators gave unanimous approval Wednesday to a plan to change the UM System's policies for time off. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are the UM System time off changes better or worse for employees? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
