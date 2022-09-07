Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO