Columbia, MO

FanSided

Logan Reichert Chooses Mizzou

Rejoice! Four-star offensive lineman, and soon-to-be Raytown High school graduate, Logan Reichert chooses Mizzou! The Kansas City native chose to stay home after fielding offers from Michigan, Florida State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, USC and others. In the end, it came down to Oregon and Missouri with Logan choosing to attend the University of Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boonville's Ellison brothers look to make noise for the Pirates

BOONVILLE - Tyson and Braylon Ellison are the sons of former Mizzou star defensive lineman Atiyyah Ellison. The brothers are ready to enjoy their sole season as teammates on the Boonville Pirates football team. "We watch film together, we talk about the games together when we're driving home," Tyson said.
939theeagle.com

About 500 expected at Saturday’s crawfish boil in downtown Columbia

A Louisiana-style crawfish boil is planned for Saturday in downtown Columbia to benefit Love Coffee, which provides jobs and job training to mid-Missourians with disabilities. Love Coffee executive director Pat McMurry says you won’t go home hungry. “Cameron Bevan, the executive chef at Glenn’s Café, is going to boil...
COLUMBIA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found under Osage Beach boat dock

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
ksgf.com

Deadly Jet Ski Crash At Lake Of The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — A crash involving a jet ski at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one man dead. The Highway Patrol says Russell Rauba, 62, from Jefferson City died when his jet ski hit a wake and he went airborne, then slid off the watercraft. The accident happened at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

