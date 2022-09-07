ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Brother 24’: Michael Says ‘Brittanying’ Is the New ‘Pooch Yourself’

By Nicole Weaver
 4 days ago

Big Brother 24 houseguests are constantly scheming. But Brittany Hoopes might be doing the most talking before the double eviction. Find out why Michael Bruner turned her name into the newest term for making a mistake this season.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 6, 2022.]

What does Pooch yourself mean on ‘Big Brother 24’?

RELATED: 'Big Brother 24' Fans React to Pooch's 'Dumb' Move, 'a Rookie Mistake'

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli was in a great spot in the house. But he put that in danger by offering himself as a pawn to take out Taylor Hale.

Ameerah Jones saw the opportunity to take out a bigger threat and gathered the votes to evict Pooch. Since then, houseguests have used his name as a reference for putting your game in danger by voluntarily going on the block.

Nicole Layog made this mistake also hoping to take out Taylor. It didn’t happen, but when she finally got her wish of sitting on the block next to the pageant queen, she was evicted.

Michael talks about ‘Brittanying’ with Turner

RELATED: 'Big Brother 24' Fans Call Zingbot 'Brutal' and 'Borderline Rude'

Matt “Turner,” told Michael about a conversation with Taylor on Sept. 6. Turner revealed to her information he had on her because of Brittany, like how Taylor was targeting him. Taylor told him that Brittany had been acting shady all week, which surprised her because they were friends. Turner also revealed he knew about the all-girls alliance.

“She’s digging her grave right now, for literally no reason,” Turner told Michael. Michael nodded and added, “She was probably in the best spot.” Turner agreed and said Brittany would hopefully not win next week.

“I have to stop saying Pooching yourself. It’s going to have to be Brittanying yourself,” Michael joked.

“Dude, that’s way worse than Pooching yourself,” Turner replied. “Dude, that is crazy.”

Who do Michael and Turner want to target this week?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnNQE_0hld5Cp600
Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes and Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Michael is Head of Household this week and put Terrance Higgins and Alyssa Snider on the block. The house has switched targets multiple times this week.

But Michael and Turner ended their conversation, agreeing Terrance was leaving. That’s because Terrance has won two competitions so far, and they want to take out as many competition threats as they can before the double eviction.

Brittany previously warned Michael that she would try to put targets on other houseguests this week. That’s because everyone wanted to target Michael at the beginning of the week. All the houseguests are noticing her messy gameplay, but it is benefitting Michael.

People are hardly throwing his name out for next week. The men also allied with him after hearing about the women wanting to work together.

RELATED: 'Big Brother 24': Why Monte Feels 'Insulted' by Brittany, 'America's Gotta See It'

