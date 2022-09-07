Emails Reveal Senate GOP Candidate Blake Masters Defended 9/11 Conspiracy Theorists

Brandon Bell/Getty

Blake Masters’ Arizona opponents have had a field day drudging up controversial comments made by the Senate GOP candidate, devoting campaign ad-spots to moments when Masters’ called the Unabomber an “underrated” thinker, or when he blamed America’s WWI entry on banking interests. But emails recently obtained by Huff Post from a leftist vegan co-op list during Masters’ time at Stanford University reveal comments the primary winner made during his undergraduate years, including when he said there’s nothing wrong with being a “conspiracy theorist” when it came to questioning who benefited off the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center. “The story we’ve been told about 9/11 may indeed be correct, but blindly accepting it would be an error (as would accepting ‘conspiracy theories’ without reasonable possibilities/evidence presented),” he wrote. In another email, Masters took aim at George W. Bush’s administration, sharing a blog post in which he said the “United States government is fascist.” Masters also used the platform to argue that elections were a form of “coercion,” and shared other anti-voting sentiments with the listserv. “I encourage you not to vote today, because it’s simply not worth your time,” Masters wrote in one email reported by the outlet.