YouTube prankster JiDion kicked out of U.S. Open after getting haircut during match

There’s some real buzz to this clip.

YouTuber JiDion decided sitting in the front row during Tuesday night’s U.S. Open quarterfinal match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov was the right time for a haircut.

However, his time as a spectator at the Flushing, Queens event was cut short as security kicked him out of the match soon after, along with the person giving the cut.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” U.S. Tennis Association Brendan McIntyre said. “There’s a first time time for anything.”

JiDion has more than five million subscribers on YouTube. In July, he posted a video of himself blowing an airhorn during a match at Wimbledon that has received more than five million views.

Khachanov bested Kyrgios in five sets to reach his first career Grand Slam semifinal.

With News Wire Services