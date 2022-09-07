ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

YouTube prankster JiDion kicked out of U.S. Open after getting haircut during match

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

There’s some real buzz to this clip.

YouTuber JiDion decided sitting in the front row during Tuesday night’s U.S. Open quarterfinal match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov was the right time for a haircut.

However, his time as a spectator at the Flushing, Queens event was cut short as security kicked him out of the match soon after, along with the person giving the cut.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” U.S. Tennis Association Brendan McIntyre said. “There’s a first time time for anything.”

JiDion has more than five million subscribers on YouTube. In July, he posted a video of himself blowing an airhorn during a match at Wimbledon that has received more than five million views.

Khachanov bested Kyrgios in five sets to reach his first career Grand Slam semifinal.

With News Wire Services

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#U S#U S Tennis Association#Grand Slam#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy