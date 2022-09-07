Dr.Mentalcase... can't figure it out.. his services are no longer needed... and quit having temper tantrums ... good gosh breaking other people's things makes you feel better? you need help..
They still let this guy off very easy he should have easily also been charged with robbery by sudden snatch for taking the phone from her and breaking it and false imprisonment
The guy has serious anger issues.. his medical license should be suspended …he could easily blow a fuse with a patient or while operating… I wouldn’t want that creep anywhere near me or my family!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Related
UPDATE: DELRAY DOCTOR PROFESSES LOVE FOR SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER, IS JAILED
ALERT: CHILD MISSING FROM WEST PALM BEACH, STATEWIDE ALERT
BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED
Investigator: DUI suspect 'uncooperative and aggressive,' refuses breath test after crash
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loose horse leads to deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County
52 Illegal Guns Seized In 30 Days But West Palm Beach Police Are Frustrated
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delray Beach Man Strikes, Kills Woman On I-95
Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.
COPS: Delray Beach Woman Attacks Boyfriend When Another Lady Says “Call Me”
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
Missing 5-year-old boy last seen in West Palm Beach
Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest
Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there
Coral Springs Crime Update: Car Burglaries and 20K Wire Fraud
Elite Rejuvenation Spa Owner, Girlfriend Arrested In Key West
MMA fighter Aaron Rajman's murder sends third person to prison as judge accepts plea deal
Police: 16-year-old girl who went missing in Margate may be in Pompano Beach area
BOCANEWSNOW
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 20