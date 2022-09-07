ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 20

brad brown
3d ago

Dr.Mentalcase... can't figure it out.. his services are no longer needed... and quit having temper tantrums ... good gosh breaking other people's things makes you feel better? you need help..

Reply(1)
4
Timmy Turner
3d ago

They still let this guy off very easy he should have easily also been charged with robbery by sudden snatch for taking the phone from her and breaking it and false imprisonment

Reply
4
Sam
3d ago

The guy has serious anger issues.. his medical license should be suspended …he could easily blow a fuse with a patient or while operating… I wouldn’t want that creep anywhere near me or my family!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

ALERT: CHILD MISSING FROM WEST PALM BEACH, STATEWIDE ALERT

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 10:30 p.m: THE CHILD HAS BEEN FOUND DECEASED. READ THE LATEST HERE. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement just before 6:40 Saturday night issued a missing child alert for a West Palm Beach boy. Dahud Jolicoeur, 5 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED

PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Domestic Violence#Doc#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Man Strikes, Kills Woman On I-95

Woman Was Walking Towards Back Of Car When 21-Year-Old Hits, Kills… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 54-year-old Pompano Beach woman was struck and killed on I-95 Friday morning in the area of Atlantic Avenue. She was hit […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Woman Attacks Boyfriend When Another Lady Says “Call Me”

Deana Canestro Allegedly Strikes Lover With Phone. Allegedly Angry When Woman Makes Pass At Her Man… “Kept Talking About How Attactive The Lady From The Hotel Was…” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a battery charge after she allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest

A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there

Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elite Rejuvenation Spa Owner, Girlfriend Arrested In Key West

Christian McKeon Charged With Battery. Listed As Owner Of Popular Spas In Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Girlfriend Charged, Too… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The owner of two popular med spas in South Palm Beach County is facing a battery charge in Monroe […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy