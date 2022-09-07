ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana de Armas Goes Preppy-chic in Louis Vuitton Shorts and Blazer for Venice Film Festival Arrival

By Conchita Widjojo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xS6nI_0hld4mMv00

Ana de Armas has arrived at this year’s Venice Film Festival .

The actress looked to Louis Vuitton as she arrived via water taxi at the coveted international event on Wednesday. She wore a dark blue blazer and matching high-waisted shorts paired with a black top and strappy black heels. She styled her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup simple.

She was styled by Samantha McMillen, who also works with Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and Sydney Chandler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlaU3_0hld4mMv00
Ana De Armas is seen during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 7.

The actress works with the French luxury fashion house frequently, attending its shows and wearing its creations to other high-scale events such as the premiere of the latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” in October, and on the press tour for her last Netflix movie, “The Gray Man.”

De Armas’ arrival comes ahead of the premiere of “Blonde,” a biographical drama detailing a fictionalized take on Marilyn Monroe’s life, with the actress playing the lead role .

The film, which is directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix starting Sept. 23. It also stars Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale as Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio, respectively, both of whom were once married to Monroe.

It was revealed that de Armas was to take on the challenging role of Monroe — whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson — in 2019. Production began August 2019 and wrapped July 2021.

Photos: See more stars at Venice Film Festival 2022

