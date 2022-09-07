How you can give feedback on designs for memorial for Waukesha attack victims

Waukesha residents have until Thursday, Sept. 8 to share their two cents on the proposed memorial for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission received design proposals for the memorial on Main Street and at Grede Park.

They are asking residents to provide their input on the designs by completing a survey. The deadline to do the survey is this Thursday.

"This input will be compiled and shared with the Memorial Commission to assist them in selecting a designer to work with," according to the city's survey.

