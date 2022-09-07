ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'When Claude Got Shot' wins Emmy for Exceptional Merit in Documentary

By Julia Marshall, Sarah McGrew
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uv2qK_0hld4iq100

"When Claude Got Shot," a documentary exploring the complexity of gun violence and the ripple effect it has on the Milwaukee community, has won an Emmy.

The documentary won the Emmy for Exceptional Merit in a Documentary.

The film focuses on Claude Motley, who was shot near 68th and Capitol in 2014.

Motley is from Milwaukee but moved with his family to Charlotte prior to being shot. The move was partially a way to get away from the gun violence in the city. But it was on a trip back to Milwaukee for a reunion when Claude got shot.

He was shot by then-teenager Nathan King in an attempted carjacking. King was shot just a few days later when he was part of an attempted robbery.

The movie not only explores the ripple effect the shooting has had on Motley's life from more than a dozen surgeries, postponing his career and endless medical bills, but it also looks at the impact on King and his family.

Motley hopes that by sharing his story in the film, it will bring more attention to the root causes of violence and ultimately change will come. He said he wants the film to leave people with a sense of hope.

After learning the news of the Emmy win, the When Claude Got Shot team issued a statement thanking everyone involved in the film's production, as well as Claude Motley, Nathan King, Regina Ragland and Victoria Davison for sharing their stories.

Learn more about the film on its website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

7 festivals keeping summer going in September

The great Milwaukee summer is HERE! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. September 22 may mark the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UMOS to host Mexican Independence Festival after 2-year hiatus

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hundreds will be celebrating the biggest Mexican Independence Day fiesta in the whole state right here in Milwaukee. Although the day itself isn't until Sept. 16, organizers say there's plenty to enjoy this weekend. UMOS had to cancel the event the last two years due to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest

Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Radio Ink

New Radio Milwaukee Leader

Maxie Jackson III has been named Executive Director of non-commercial WYMS-FM, Milwaukee. Jackson most recently served as Chief Content Officer for New England Public Media. “Maxie is a public media powerhouse,” said Erickajoy Daniels, chair of the Radio Milwaukee executive director search committee. “From programming to management to audience development, he brings comprehensive and national experience to the role of executive director. Our board of directors is thrilled to be bringing Maxie to Milwaukee and looks forward to the impact he will have on the organization and the city at large.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Shooting#Gun Violence#Emmy#The Documentary
CBS 58

Large fight at Tosa East high school football game

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have new information about a large disturbance at the Wauwatosa East - Milwaukee Lutheran high school football game at Hart Park last night, on Sept. 9. Tosa police tell us officers responded to the park for a report of a fight at the game.
WAUWATOSA, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The North Avenue Market Is Finally Open!

More than three years in the making, North Avenue Market in Milwaukee officially opened for business on Wednesday. A steady stream of customers throughout the day had the market’s proprietor beaming as his vision of creating a community gathering spot where a bank once stood has finally come to fruition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee transgender women killed among 29 this year in the US

MILWAUKEE - Two Black Milwaukee transgender women have been killed in 2022, and they are among 29 total transgender women killed in 2022. Their deaths have prompted transgender advocates to share their thoughts. Brazil Johnson, 28, was killed near Teutonia and Garfield June 15. Regina "Mya" Allen, 35, of Milwaukee,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

The future is female: Dr. Stephanie Findley

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. Dr. Stephanie Findley is the Board Vice-Chair of Findley Foundation, located at 10721 W. Capitol Dr. in Wauwatosa. The foundation was created by individuals who work in the construction, finance and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy