ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Louis Vuitton’s Latest Limited-Edition Watch Is a 20th-Anniversary Tribute to Its First Timepiece

By Victoria Gomelsky
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNtl7_0hld4hxI00

At the turn of the millennium, Louis Vuitton was a luxury fashion brand with virtually no connection to the world of horology. That changed in 2002 with the introduction of the Tambour, an automatic GMT housed in a round 39.5 mm round stainless steel case, instantly recognizable for its drum-like appearance (like the Japanese taiko drums that inspired it).

The Tambour’s production coincided with the opening of a Louis Vuitton workshop in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the heart of Switzerland’s watchmaking region, signaling the brand was serious about its ambitions.

Now, on the 20 th anniversary of that timepiece, Louis Vuitton has introduced the Tambour Twenty , a redux version of the original boasting the same drum-like case in a slightly larger 41.5 mm stainless steel case, 12 letters spelling the name “Louis Vuitton” across the numbers and indexes and an LV277 high-frequency movement based on the El Primero, the first automatic chronograph , famously produced by Zenith, Louis Vuitton’s sibling brand in the LVMH stable.

“Watch enthusiasts will recognize all the features that made the Tambour’s design so unique,” Jean Arnault, marketing and development director for Louis Vuitton watches, said in a statement. “While this limited edition is a true concentrate of everything that made this watch stand out, it also boasts brand new features that will set it apart for collectors. To me, as well as celebrating our anniversary, this watch also paves the way for many future decades of fine watchmaking, staying true to Louis Vuitton’s values of creativity, craftsmanship and excellence.”

With its brown sun-brushed dial and the chronograph’s long yellow hand glides—evoking the yellow threads historically used in Louis Vuitton’s leatherwork—the Tambour Twenty brings the iconic watch back to where it all started. But oh, what a journey it’s been.

Produced in 23 iterations, one for every year the model has been around (and two each for 2021 and 2022), the Tambour has lived scores of horological lives. It’s been a chronograph, a tourbillon, a dive watch, a sailing watch, a jumping hour watch, a mysterious movement, a minute repeater, a flying tourbillon, a GMT, a work of art and a connected watch.

All of which begs the question: Is there anything the Tambour hasn’t been?

The commemorative chronograph, which comes with a 22k gold rotor and 50 hours of power reserve, is available for $17,800 in a limited and numbered edition of 200 pieces, accompanied by a miniature Louis Vuitton trunk in Monogram canvas.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet Adds Two More Royal Oak 50th Anniversary Watches to the Party

Audemars Piguet leans into its ongoing 50th-anniversary celebration of the mighty Royal Oak with two new limited editions that reinterpret the model in up-to-the-minute livery and materials. There is a titanium Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon and another new all-black introduction in a ceramic chronograph with pink gold hands and markers. The Royal Oak anniversary lineup has so far been flush with tourbillons—in January, we saw a new Flying Tourbillon, followed by an openworked version of the complication, and then the Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra Thin RD#3 in the spring. The new ref. 26730TI.OO.1320TI.04 stands out because of two outstanding elements combined for the...
APPAREL
Robb Report

A Collection of ‘Tropical’ Dial Rolexes From the ’60s and ’70s Are Heading to Auction This Week

In the market for a truly distinctive Rolex? You’re in luck. Later this week, Bob’s Watches will auction off a collection of Rolexes from the 1960s and 1970s with “tropical” dials. And with four visually distinct timepieces on offer, you’re almost certain to find one that matches your personal style. A “tropical” dial is a dial that has been discolored over time because of exposure to the sun or a mistake in the manufacturing process. Collectors don’t view the features as a flaw, though. That’s because these dials tend to have a gorgeous and warm patina. And since no two dials age...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Dubai Watch Week Is Bringing Its Horology Forum to NYC Later This Month

Once, one had to travel to Europe to experience watchmaking and horology on its own territory through industry events such as Baselworld and SIHH/Watches & Wonders. And if one wasn’t part of said industry or a member of the press, accessing many of these events was nigh impossible. Thankfully, over the past decade, this has slowly been changing, and New York City has come into focus as an epicenter of North American watch culture. Watchtime New York and the Windup Watch Fair have already had collectors flocking to Manhattan. The city has established itself as an important location for the international...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Top Speed

The Koenigsegg CC850 Celebrates What Hypercars Were With A Modern Twist

Koenigsegg, as a brand, may not have what you would call a rich history. At the time of penning this article, the Swedish car company is just 28 years old, but in its short lifespan, it has managed to give us some of the greatest cars the world has ever seen. It all started with the 2002 Koenigsegg CC8S, which still featured a modified, 4.6-liter Ford Modular V-8, as opposed to the newer models, which feature in-house-built powertrains. The man behind the legend is Christian von Koenigsegg and he decided to celebrate his 50th anniversary by giving us a modern interpretation of the first Koenigsegg. It’s called the Koenigsegg CC850 and here’s what you need to know about it.
CARS
Robb Report

‘Napa Was a Ghost Town’: Why California Wine Country Had a Surprisingly Slow Summer

Hop on your Instagram, and it seems like just about everyone is traveling this summer. Italy, Portugal, France—they’re all over the place. Except for maybe one location in particular: Napa Valley. California’s wine country has been having a much slower summer than usual, according to a new report from the San Francisco Chronicle. In Napa Valley, hotel bookings this July were down 3 percent compared with 2021 and 10 percent compared with 2019. In Yountville, specifically, bookings were down so much, a report noted an “unheard-of low June occupancy rate of 56 percent compared to pre-pandemic occupancy level of 72 percent.” “Napa...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This $14.25 Million 1908 San Francisco Home Seamlessly Blends Vintage Touches With Modern Design

Forget what you know about San Francisco’s compact city homes; this $14.25 million residence at 2624 Green Street in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood defies the norm. This beautiful brick home dates back to 1908 and its many period details have been painstakingly maintained and restored. In recent years, the home has been modernized and redesigned, including recessed lights and built-in speakers, while retaining its standout early 20th-century elements, like coffered ceilings and ebony oak floors. The seller is former Blue Jeans CEO Quentin Gallivan, who has lived in the home for many years—and it’s easy to see why. The two-story...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Barn-Find Racer Helped Build Bruce McLaren’s Legacy

On September 17, Bonhams will present an important and historic sports-racing two-seater at the Goodwood Revival Collectors’ Sale in Chichester, Goodwood, UK. As its name implies, the “Transformer” race car morphed over its lifespan, adapting to many specifications throughout the course of its short racing career. Each iteration was meant to meet and beat changing race regulations—which it did, winning at a top level with almost every one of them. With the auction, the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team’s first sports-racing car returns to Goodwood for the first time since its eponymous driver bested Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Denny Hulme...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timepieces#Luxury Fashion#Japanese#Lv277#The El Primero#Lvmh
Robb Report

This $26.5 Million Maya Lin-Designed Apartment Could Become Palm Beach’s Most Expensive Penthouse

Few can tap an in-law to give their home a modern refresh. But that’s exactly what Erving and Joyce Wolf did back in 2000 when the couple asked their daughter-in-law, the renowned Maya Lin, to renovate their Palm Beach penthouse. The stylish result just hit the market—and if it sells for anywhere near its $26.5 million asking price, it could set a record for the most expensive penthouse sold in the tony Florida enclave. The 5,076-square-feet oceanfront condo boasts a contemporary design with four bedrooms and five and a half baths. The home’s 9-foot-tall ceilings support floor-to-ceiling windows that provide exceptional...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Design-Forward $27.5 Million Hamptons Estate Sprawls Across 44 Acres of Open Farm

Luxury real estate demand in the Hamptons hasn’t slowed down, which makes this one-of-a-kind Water Mill property on Mecox Road even more desirable. Sprawling over 44 acres of open farm, this modern, design-forward home is surrounded by immaculate lush landscaping and mature trees with endless views of Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.  The home, currently under construction, is on the market for $27.5 million and, when finished, will have 11,000 square feet of living space. There are nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread over three levels with ocean views in nearly every room. The home has a floating spiral staircase...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This Anguilla Resort Will Now Fly You to the Caribbean Island on a Private Jet

Anguilla is calling—and it wants you to come in style. The Caribbean island, known for its pristine white beaches, usually sees properties close during winter season. In July, however, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club announced that it would now be open all year—the first property on the island to do so. This week, the resort has unveiled its new private charter service for travelers from the east coast. To make the service happen, the hotel has acquired a fleet of private jets. The aircraft are Embraer 170s, mid-size jets that can carry up to 70 passengers, customized with the hotel’s logo...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Rare Watches From Rolex, F.P. Journe and More Will Star in Phillips’s First High-Value Online Auction

Phillips Watch Auctions in Geneva are always high-profile affairs. The electricity in the room is palpable with star collectors vying for top lots and the high-octane energy and charisma of auctioneer Aurel Bacs. But not everyone has the desire or the downtime to jump on a plane and spend hours in a Geneva showroom, no matter how lovely it is. The pandemic, of course, has also changed the mood—doing things remotely will now always remain an option. In that spirit, Phillips in Association With Bacs & Russo is holding its first high-value online auction, Geneva Sessions, curated by the team’s watch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
Robb Report

Jeep’s All-Electric Recon and Wagoneer S 4x4s Will Lead the Brand’s American EV Push

Jeep is ready to go fully electric—and it has the battery-powered 4x4s to prove it. The automaker unveiled its first two EVs for the US market, the Recon and Wagoneer S, on Thursday. The vehicles, which are expected to launch in 2024, represent the first phase of the brand’s plan to fully electrify its entire global lineup. We knew this was coming. Jeep began taking steps to electrify its lineup earlier this decade. In 2020, it debuted the Wrangler 4xe, a plug-in hybrid version of its most iconic model. Then in 2021, it introduced a 4xe build of the Grand Cherokee, another...
CARS
Robb Report

This Epic $23 Million Massachusetts Mansion Comes With a Vegas-Style Water Park

A true “Magic Kingdom” has just landed on the market. Set in the heart of western Massachusetts, the sprawling estate offers a range of over-the-top amenities to appeal to the well-heeled yet had quite a humble beginning. It was originally equipped with just one small Colonial that late Yankee Candle Co. founder Michael J. Kittredge II bought for $144,000 in 1984. Several years later, the candle king had acquired enough properties nearby to expand the original 1.84-acre lot to a bonkers 100 acres. The founder’s son, Michael “Mick” Kittredge III, is now selling a 60-acre parcel with its own gated manse...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Robb Report

This Rare New Single Malt From Glenmorangie Was Aged Like Bourbon

Hey, diehard bourbon lovers, there’s a luxe new single malt on the scene that you should check out. Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1998 is unique in that it’s the only whisky from the Highland distillery to be aged entirely in new charred oak barrels, the same type of cask that bourbon must be matured in. But at $900 for a bottle, you might not want to make an Old Fashioned with this whisky. To be clear, this is not the first time Glenmorangie has used new charred oak barrels to hold whisky. While this particular 23-year-old vintage contains some of the...
DRINKS
Robb Report

First Look: Ducati and Lamborghini Team Up on a 208 HP Raging Bull of a Bike

Ducati and Lamborghini have joined forces for the second time in their collective history to create a stunning naked superbike in the $68,000 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Hot on the heels of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini released in 2021, a bike that paid homage to the Lamborghini Siàn, the Streetfighter channels the design forces at the 631 hp Lamborghini Huracán STO. And it’s more than just a doff of the cap between neighbors that makes this motorcycle what it is. Although the new model comprises 630 units for general distribution worldwide, an extra 63 custom examples, priced at $83,000, will be...
CARS
Robb Report

The 8 Most Important New Timepieces We Saw at Geneva Watch Days

Geneva Watch Days began in the summer of 2020 as an ambitious yet uncertain effort to bring the Swiss watch industry together during the anxiety-riddled early months of the pandemic. Two years later, the decentralized gathering has blossomed into a bona fide event on the luxury watch calendar, with around 40 brands taking the last few days of August to exhibit their newest models at hotels, boutiques and manufactures around the city. At this year’s showing, a few themes emerged, from the new favored case material (“Gold is back,” Edouard Meylan, CEO at H. Moser & Cie., tells Robb Report) to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million

What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Bugatti’s Molsheim Experience Lets You Glamp Under the Stars, View Rare Classics and Sip Vintage Bubbly

In the wee hours of a balmy summer night in Molsheim, France, I view Jupiter glowing high in the evening sky from the grounds of Château St. Jean, which has anchored these roughly 17 acres for the past 165 years. I’m overnighting in the shadow of this storybook residence, purchased in 1928 by Ettore Bugatti, founder of the renowned French automaker. In the modern era, such a stay has never been available to anyone save the staff who guard the estate—an opportunity so rare, so tightly controlled, it requires leaving my passport at the security gate. Welcome to the Bugatti...
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy