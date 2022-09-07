ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises to vets, first responders, teachers

By Aja Dorsainvil, Danielle Seat
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
Margaritaville at Sea is honoring those who serve with a free cruise to the Bahamas.

The cruise line is inviting all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators to sail free on a three-day, two-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island.

“To show our sincere gratitude for their ongoing service, we wanted to offer these frontline heroes a chance to kick off their boots and work shoes and flip flop into a relaxing getaway,” said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., president and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “We hope a little downtime to recover from the demands of their day-to-day responsibilities is just what they need.”

A local law enforcement officer on board the ship Wednesday said the recognition reminds him why he wears his badge with honor.

"I thought it was a great thing that somebody took the effort and the time and the inclination to want to share for law enforcement and firefighters and all the first responders throughout where it gives them something that shows their appreciated in some form or fashion," Brian Youngblood said. "It's nice."

Chief Product Development Officer Christopher Ivy said the cruise line is proud to recognize this special group of people in the community.

"It's a group that we need to do more in our country to recognize," Ivy said. "Doing something special for them when they want to get away is very well deserved. I think this is an exciting program for us to have just constantly for these groups who are working on our behalf out in the community every day."

The Heroes Sail Free offer applies only to the registered member(s) sailing in your party, according to the cruise line. You will see the Heroes Sail Free fare discount applied during checkout or by clicking “view pricing by guests.”

Program details are below:

  • Must be a verified member through the GovX ID platform
  • Free ocean view upgrades through October 4, 2022
  • Up to two qualified members per stateroom

To learn more about the Heroes Sail Free program or to book your complimentary cruise, click here .

The program is running for a limited time, but Ivy told WPTV, if the program is successful, they would like to keep it going indefinitely.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

