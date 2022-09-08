ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senate race: John Fetterman says he will debate Dr. Mehmet Oz this fall

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring him and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems from a stroke.

Fetterman's campaign said he will participate in a televised debate in mid-to late October. The campaign gave no other details, including why he would agree to just one debate. Oz's campaign immediately dubbed it a "secret debate," with no details on when or where.

Politico was first to report that Fetterman had agreed to one debate.

"It has simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of my stroke, the auditory processing, and we're going to be able to work that out," said Fetterman in a statement. "We will debate sometime in the middle to end of October - as each of the past two Pennsylvania Senate races have - on a major television station to reach voters across the commonwealth. We are still finalizing the details."

A spokesperson for the Oz campaign tells Action News that no one from Fetterman's campaign has reached out to discuss a debate.

"I think we have to have a debate in the next 10 days or else the absentee ballots will be mailed," said Oz.

As the general election grows closer, Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and political novice, has begun stepping up his questioning of Fetterman's fitness for office after he suffered the stroke in May.

Fetterman's team has insisted he is fit for office.

Dr. Frank Anzelmi, a neurologist with Virtua Health, has not treated Fetterman, but explained what types of issues many stroke patients deal with as they recover, including the auditory issues Fetterman mentioned.

"Without having more info about what the actual issue is, it could be an issue with an actual level of interpreting sound from the environment," said Anzelmi.

A spokesperson for Fetterman says before Wednesday, they never said they wouldn't participate in a debate. However, they were offended by comments made by the Oz team that they felt mocked Fetterman and his recovery.

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, and Oz are vying to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey in a race Democrats see as one of their best chances nationally to flip a Republican-held seat. The winner in the battleground state could help decide the chamber's partisan control next year.

It was not immediately clear what accommodations Fetterman would be looking for in his debate appearance, but has used closed-captioning in video interviews with reporters.

Action News has asked Fetterman's campaign if they will schedule the debate prior to the distribution of mail-in ballots, but we have not heard back Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 22

chuck wolf
3d ago

he can't even give a decent speech so how could he get involved in a debate that's almost laughable the only thing that will be more laughable is if he gets. ELECTED and tries to take the guns off of people in Pennsylvania wake up people the Democrats are trying to take our guns and changes into a communist country in my opinion

Reply(2)
6
Tom Tuttoilmondo
3d ago

Dr. Oz owes his success to Oprah Winfrey. I believe that he's an undercover liberal. Vote him in as a Republican and he'll try to implement liberal ideas into the Republican party. Vote for him and find out.

Reply(2)
2
AOL Corp

Oz alters stance on whether Trump won 2020 election

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that he believes “lots more information” is necessary to determine whether Donald Trump was the actual winner of the 2020 election, as the former president has claimed without evidence. In an interview on Fox News,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

McConnell flip-flops on Dr Oz and now says he has ‘great confidence’ in GOP Senate hopeful

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his previous criticism about Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, saying he has “great confidence” in the former television host and physician. Mr McConnell had said earlier this month that Republicans had a better chance of flipping the House than the Senate. “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said. But on Friday, Mr McConnelll hosted a number of Republican Senate nominees, including Dr Oz, Representative Ted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
