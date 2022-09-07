ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoslate.com

Op-ed: Are crypto companies transparent enough to survive the wrath of regulators?

In an industry operating on the absolute thinnest line on the cutting edge of rapidly evolving technology and regulation, it’s becoming self-evident that companies need to be much more careful when making statements about their product. This is especially true when consumers are led to believe they are given...
cryptoslate.com

Here’s why miner capitulation is actually good news for Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s highly volatile price has devastated the majority of the crypto market and is now dragging miners down with it. While often considered the foundation of the Bitcoin network and its most resilient players, miners are suffering from rapidly decreasing profit margins. Bitcoin mining difficulty currently stands at just...
cryptoslate.com

Tax implications of the Ethereum Merge and what to do to prepare

The merge is an unprecedented event that could have major tax implications if an ETHPoW token arises with real value. CryptoSlate spoke with Koinly to find out what we need to know. CryptoSlate spoke with Tony Dhanjal, Head of Tax at Koinly, a crypto-focused tax software company. Koinly allows users...
cryptoslate.com

Op-ed: Zoom out

The following content contains references to suicide. Today, Sept. 10, is international suicide prevention day. Each year over 700,000 people per year die from suicide around the world. The official number of how many are crypto or trading related is unknown. However, there are over 120,000 news stories on Google News of cryptocurrency-related suicides, with 39,700 of those coming in just the last 12 months.
cryptoslate.com

Binance will not apply Terra Classic tax burn to spot trade on exchange

Binance has announced that it will not support the $LUNC tax burn to spot or margin trades made on its exchange. Luna Classic governance proposals 3568 and 4159 were passed to add a 1.2% tax to all on-chain transactions at a block height of 9,475,200. However, exchange trades are managed...
cryptoslate.com

White House releases report on crypto mining effect on environment

The White House has proposed that the crypto mining industry have some standards to mitigate its environmental effects. In a report titled Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto-assets in the United States, the White House called for standards like miners using clean energy and the need for low energy intensities.
cryptoslate.com

Liquidations reach $96M in half a day as Bitcoin breaks $21K

A total of $96 million worth of positions on Bitcoin got liquidated in the last 12 hours, 77% of which were short positions. Bitcoin surge started at 3 a.m. UTC on Sept. 9, and has recorded a 10.5% increase since then. The price broke $20,000 in three hours and $21,000 in about 15 hours.
cryptoslate.com

Chainalysis helps US government seize $30M linked to Axie Infinity hack

Chainalysis revealed that it helped the US government seize over $30 million from North Korea-linked hackers of the Axie Infinity’s (AXS) Ronin Bridge. A senior executive of the blockchain analytics company Erin Plante delivered the news at the AxieCon event on September 8. Plante said:. “With the help of...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin Risk Signal suggests further downside in coming weeks

Bitcoin has rallied back to retest the $21,000 resistance but the Bitcoin Risk Signal, provided by Glassnode and Swissblock technologies, hit a yearly high on Sept. 5 and is still at 87 out of 100 following today’s pump. The Bitcoin risk signal gauges the amount of risk of a...
cryptoslate.com

Investor Mike Alfred takes shots at HEX as it slides below $0.04

Value investor Mike Alfred recently slammed HEX as the divisive token dipped below $0.04. Bulls have since raised its price back above this level, to $0.042 at writing. However, year-to-date, HEX has lost 85% of its value and dropped 92% from its all-time high of $0.51, achieved on September 19, 2021.
cryptoslate.com

Statemind saving crypto companies $650M shows industry why blockchain audits matter

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Over the last several days, a widespread investigation was launched into an anonymous white hat tipster who miraculously saved several top crypto protocols from substantial losses to the tune of $650M and still counting. The community eventually discovered that the hero of the story was blockchain security auditing firm Statemind.
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum Merge is 34k blocks away, expected to happen Sept. 14

The highly anticipated Ethereum (ETH) Merge is set to happen on Sept. 14 by 9 p.m. UTC, according to the Ultrasound Money tracker. The tracker estimated that the highly anticipated merge is 34,000 blocks away. The merge is set to happen at a terminal total difficulty level of 58,750,000,000T, while the latest block difficulty stands at 12,345T.
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase employee accused Cobie of spreading insider trading claim because of FTX

Coinbase employee Pete Kim has accused prominent crypto influencer Cobie of spreading insider trading claims against Coinbase because of his partnership deal with FTX. Cobie said that FTX’s sponsorship of UpOnlyTV never influenced his decision to call out the crime. He added that he had no personal interest in spreading any FUD against Coinbase.
cryptoslate.com

Fidelity to launch Bitcoin retail trading in November

Fidelity Investment Managers will offer retail customers Bitcoin trading from November, according to Eight founder Michaël van de Poppe. The firm is among the most significant investment managers in the U.S., with $4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31. Commenting on what this means for the...
The Associated Press

As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. At the Bushwick Grind Cafe in Brooklyn, New York, Kymme Williams-Davis has raised prices and switched to different types of goods to keep up with the rising costs of milk, coffee, paper goods and plastic, as well as shortages of items such as paper cups and plastic lids. She hasn’t experienced anything like this since opening in 2015. Williams-Davis says she has lost nearly half of her regular customers. Some have traded down and are buying coffee for $1 at the McDonald’s or bodega on either side of the café instead of paying the $3 she charges. “If (customers) can get it for a dollar for not that notable of a difference, they’re going next door.”
