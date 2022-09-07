Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Research: Cryptocurrencies at risk as new UK Prime Minister contends with economic challenges
On September 5, Liz Truss was officially declared Britain’s new Prime Minister (PM) after almost three months of campaigning. The determining round was decided by a party member vote, in which Truss beat rival Rishi Sunak 57.4% to 42.6%. The next day’s front pages were littered with images of...
cryptoslate.com
Blockchain can potentially resolve these 5 critical issues in the real estate industry
Blockchain is gaining traction in the real estate industry, which raises eyebrows regarding the justification of this technology’s use in a sector already worth more than $326 trillion. The Blockchain is far more than a gimmick that sellers of luxury penthouses can offer their ultra-rich clients. It can assist...
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: Are crypto companies transparent enough to survive the wrath of regulators?
In an industry operating on the absolute thinnest line on the cutting edge of rapidly evolving technology and regulation, it’s becoming self-evident that companies need to be much more careful when making statements about their product. This is especially true when consumers are led to believe they are given...
cryptoslate.com
Here’s why miner capitulation is actually good news for Bitcoin
Bitcoin’s highly volatile price has devastated the majority of the crypto market and is now dragging miners down with it. While often considered the foundation of the Bitcoin network and its most resilient players, miners are suffering from rapidly decreasing profit margins. Bitcoin mining difficulty currently stands at just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Tax implications of the Ethereum Merge and what to do to prepare
The merge is an unprecedented event that could have major tax implications if an ETHPoW token arises with real value. CryptoSlate spoke with Koinly to find out what we need to know. CryptoSlate spoke with Tony Dhanjal, Head of Tax at Koinly, a crypto-focused tax software company. Koinly allows users...
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: Zoom out
The following content contains references to suicide. Today, Sept. 10, is international suicide prevention day. Each year over 700,000 people per year die from suicide around the world. The official number of how many are crypto or trading related is unknown. However, there are over 120,000 news stories on Google News of cryptocurrency-related suicides, with 39,700 of those coming in just the last 12 months.
cryptoslate.com
Binance will not apply Terra Classic tax burn to spot trade on exchange
Binance has announced that it will not support the $LUNC tax burn to spot or margin trades made on its exchange. Luna Classic governance proposals 3568 and 4159 were passed to add a 1.2% tax to all on-chain transactions at a block height of 9,475,200. However, exchange trades are managed...
cryptoslate.com
Trading ETHPoW tokens could open users to risk of losing Mainnet $ETH
Warning: There is a risk of relay attacks on individual users’ wallets if the ETHPoW ChainID is not updated as planned. Such attacks will cause users to lose $ETH equivalent to the ETHPoW sold. Recent concerns over The Merge were exacerbated after discovering that the Ethereum proof-of-work chain had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
White House releases report on crypto mining effect on environment
The White House has proposed that the crypto mining industry have some standards to mitigate its environmental effects. In a report titled Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto-assets in the United States, the White House called for standards like miners using clean energy and the need for low energy intensities.
cryptoslate.com
Liquidations reach $96M in half a day as Bitcoin breaks $21K
A total of $96 million worth of positions on Bitcoin got liquidated in the last 12 hours, 77% of which were short positions. Bitcoin surge started at 3 a.m. UTC on Sept. 9, and has recorded a 10.5% increase since then. The price broke $20,000 in three hours and $21,000 in about 15 hours.
cryptoslate.com
Chainalysis helps US government seize $30M linked to Axie Infinity hack
Chainalysis revealed that it helped the US government seize over $30 million from North Korea-linked hackers of the Axie Infinity’s (AXS) Ronin Bridge. A senior executive of the blockchain analytics company Erin Plante delivered the news at the AxieCon event on September 8. Plante said:. “With the help of...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin Risk Signal suggests further downside in coming weeks
Bitcoin has rallied back to retest the $21,000 resistance but the Bitcoin Risk Signal, provided by Glassnode and Swissblock technologies, hit a yearly high on Sept. 5 and is still at 87 out of 100 following today’s pump. The Bitcoin risk signal gauges the amount of risk of a...
cryptoslate.com
Investor Mike Alfred takes shots at HEX as it slides below $0.04
Value investor Mike Alfred recently slammed HEX as the divisive token dipped below $0.04. Bulls have since raised its price back above this level, to $0.042 at writing. However, year-to-date, HEX has lost 85% of its value and dropped 92% from its all-time high of $0.51, achieved on September 19, 2021.
cryptoslate.com
Statemind saving crypto companies $650M shows industry why blockchain audits matter
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Over the last several days, a widespread investigation was launched into an anonymous white hat tipster who miraculously saved several top crypto protocols from substantial losses to the tune of $650M and still counting. The community eventually discovered that the hero of the story was blockchain security auditing firm Statemind.
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Merge is 34k blocks away, expected to happen Sept. 14
The highly anticipated Ethereum (ETH) Merge is set to happen on Sept. 14 by 9 p.m. UTC, according to the Ultrasound Money tracker. The tracker estimated that the highly anticipated merge is 34,000 blocks away. The merge is set to happen at a terminal total difficulty level of 58,750,000,000T, while the latest block difficulty stands at 12,345T.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase employee accused Cobie of spreading insider trading claim because of FTX
Coinbase employee Pete Kim has accused prominent crypto influencer Cobie of spreading insider trading claims against Coinbase because of his partnership deal with FTX. Cobie said that FTX’s sponsorship of UpOnlyTV never influenced his decision to call out the crime. He added that he had no personal interest in spreading any FUD against Coinbase.
cryptoslate.com
US lawmakers warn that Facebook, Instagram are ‘becoming breeding ground’ for crypto scams
U.S. Senators have called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail policies his company is using to address the rising cases of crypto scams on Facebook and Instagram, The Washington Post reported on Sept. 9. The lawmakers made the call as a recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
cryptoslate.com
Fidelity to launch Bitcoin retail trading in November
Fidelity Investment Managers will offer retail customers Bitcoin trading from November, according to Eight founder Michaël van de Poppe. The firm is among the most significant investment managers in the U.S., with $4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31. Commenting on what this means for the...
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. At the Bushwick Grind Cafe in Brooklyn, New York, Kymme Williams-Davis has raised prices and switched to different types of goods to keep up with the rising costs of milk, coffee, paper goods and plastic, as well as shortages of items such as paper cups and plastic lids. She hasn’t experienced anything like this since opening in 2015. Williams-Davis says she has lost nearly half of her regular customers. Some have traded down and are buying coffee for $1 at the McDonald’s or bodega on either side of the café instead of paying the $3 she charges. “If (customers) can get it for a dollar for not that notable of a difference, they’re going next door.”
Comments / 0