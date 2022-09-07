Kenneth D. Harmison, 94, of Galesburg, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, 7:15 PM at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Kenney was born on November 10, 1927 in Oneida. He was the son of Lloyd William and Christina (Williams) Harmison. He married Lois M. Carr on November 5, 1949 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on May 19, 1984 after 35 years of marriage. He later married Linda LaFollette on June 17, 1988. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage. Kenney is survived by his wife, Linda at home; daughter, Sue (Sam) Chaney of Galesburg; a special son, Stanley (Becky) Carr of Oneida; three stepsons, Lester (Janet) LaFollette of Libertyville, Crosiar “Coke” (Karen) LaFollette of Hampshire and Thomas (Sue) LaFollette of Galesburg; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Harmison of Galesburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois, two brothers and a sister.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO