977wmoi.com
Clyde Keith Landon
Clyde Keith Landon, 79 of Dahinda, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born April 22, 1943 in Abingdon, the son of George Everett and Gladys Eileen (Todd) Landon. He married Ethel May Tanner on May 11, 1969 at the Maxey Chapel United Methodist Church near Knoxville.
hoiabc.com
Fire destroys home in Edwards
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke could be seen for miles as fire destroyed a home in Edwards late Thursday afternoon. Several fire departments were called to the home on Challacombe Road. “Number one, you’re talking about volunteer firefighters, so you don’t have firehouses full of people,” Dunlap...
tspr.org
‘We Remember:” Galesburg post office named for fallen airman
Fifteen years after Senior Airman Daniel Miller died in Iraq, his hometown post office was dedicated in his honor. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-17, presented the legislation officially renaming the post office for Miller and unveiled a plaque that will hang inside the building. “So let me tell you about who...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead in early morning motorcycle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
wcbu.org
Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria
A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
977wmoi.com
National Ag Broadcaster Mike Adams to Present Monmouth College’s Wiswell-Robeson Lecture
Based in Jacksonville, Illinois, nationally syndicated farm broadcaster Mike Adams has been to Monmouth many times. His next trip to the Maple City will be to present Monmouth College’s annual Wiswell-Robeson Lecture at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. “I want to chat about how things...
977wmoi.com
Kenneth D. Harmison
Kenneth D. Harmison, 94, of Galesburg, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, 7:15 PM at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Kenney was born on November 10, 1927 in Oneida. He was the son of Lloyd William and Christina (Williams) Harmison. He married Lois M. Carr on November 5, 1949 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on May 19, 1984 after 35 years of marriage. He later married Linda LaFollette on June 17, 1988. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage. Kenney is survived by his wife, Linda at home; daughter, Sue (Sam) Chaney of Galesburg; a special son, Stanley (Becky) Carr of Oneida; three stepsons, Lester (Janet) LaFollette of Libertyville, Crosiar “Coke” (Karen) LaFollette of Hampshire and Thomas (Sue) LaFollette of Galesburg; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Harmison of Galesburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois, two brothers and a sister.
977wmoi.com
LaVonna L House
LaVonna L House, 85, of Macomb, IL passed away at 8:15 pm, Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home. She was born October 24, 1936 in the St. Louis, Mo the daughter of Milton and Mabel (Cook) Hackett. LaVonna was raised and educated in St. Louis, MO. LaVonna married Charles...
tspr.org
MDH coming to Monmouth
McDonough District Hospital, which is based in Macomb, will open a new healthcare clinic in Monmouth. President and CEO Brian Dietz said MDH has more than 1,000 patients from the Monmouth area, even though the hospital has no facilities north of Bushnell. Dietz said the new clinic will provide a...
977wmoi.com
Mary Alice McKeague
Mary Alice McKeague, 93, of Alexis, IL passed away at 6:23 pm, Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville, IL. Mary Alice was born August 15, 1929 at her family home near Little York, IL, the daughter of Samuel “Woodie” and Leota Dare (Purlee) Timberlake. She was raised and educated in Little York, Galesburg and the Alexis areas, graduating from Alexis High School in 1948. She later graduated from the Galesburg Cottage Hospital School of Nursing in 1951.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews responding to Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
wcbu.org
Man dies after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis hospital
A 21-year-old man died after falling from a roof at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Friday afternoon, according to county coroner Jamie Harwood. The coroner said Joseph Croegaert was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle for an undisclosed medical condition at approximately 3 p.m. Before...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
KWQC
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
What Do You Want For Dinner? Check Out Your Options With The QuadCities.com Local Restaurants Listings!
Check out our awesome listing of area restaurants offering carry-out, drive-through and pickup options!. QuadCities.com offers you a list of local restaurants, bars and cafes that serve up a number of your favorite dishes. If you have information about a businesses not listed here, please feel free to send a...
Central Illinois Proud
Early morning house fire sends 4 to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four residents in a Peoria home were transported to a local hospital after a fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Peoria Fire and Rescue reported that they responded to reports of smoke inside of the home at 3423 N. El Vista. When crews arrived, they discovered the two-story residential home on fire and filled with heavy smoke.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College @ Grinnell College Football on 9-10-22
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots travel to Grinnell, Iowa for a Midwest Conference match up. For the replay of the radio broadcast, click HERE.
