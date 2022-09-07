Family Dinner in the Park serving up free meals in Heber

HEBER CITY, Utah — The Wasatch County Community Caring Coalition, a branch of Utah Prevention Coalition Association , is serving a free family dinner at Southfield Park on Monday, September 12, at 5:30 p.m., while supplies last.

The Caring Community Coalition (CCC) utilizes community partnerships, evidence-based programs, and environmental strategies to address problems in the county.

The CCC unites key leaders and community members in an effort to provide opportunities, increase knowledge, and effect positive change in the community. Members include representatives from Wasatch County Family Clinic , Wasatch County Health Department , Heber City Police Department , Wasatch County School District , Wasatch County Sheriff’s Department , local government, UVU-Wasatch , First Responders, and Intermountain Healthcare .

The CCC is currently focusing on addressing three issues relevant to Wasatch County’s needs: mental health, vaping/e-cigarettes, and marijuana.

CCC’s goals are to:

Promote mental and physical wellness

Decrease youth substance abuse rates

Encourage family togetherness and support

Strengthen community bonds and attachment

The coalition has sponsored many successful events, including its yearly Dinner in the Park and Concert in the Park.

There are 28 similar yet independent coalitions throughout Utah.

