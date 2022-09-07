ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Family Dinner in the Park serving up free meals in Heber

HEBER CITY, Utah — The Wasatch County Community Caring Coalition, a branch of Utah Prevention Coalition Association , is serving a free family dinner at Southfield Park on Monday, September 12, at 5:30 p.m., while supplies last.

The Caring Community Coalition (CCC) utilizes community partnerships, evidence-based programs, and environmental strategies to address problems in the county.

The CCC unites key leaders and community members in an effort to provide opportunities, increase knowledge, and effect positive change in the community. Members include representatives from Wasatch County Family Clinic , Wasatch County Health Department , Heber City Police Department , Wasatch County School District , Wasatch County Sheriff’s Department , local government, UVU-Wasatch , First Responders, and Intermountain Healthcare .

The CCC is currently focusing on addressing three issues relevant to Wasatch County’s needs: mental health, vaping/e-cigarettes, and marijuana.

CCC’s goals are to:

  • Promote mental and physical wellness
  • Decrease youth substance abuse rates
  • Encourage family togetherness and support
  • Strengthen community bonds and attachment

The coalition has sponsored many successful events, including its yearly Dinner in the Park and Concert in the Park.

There are 28 similar yet independent coalitions throughout Utah.


TownLift

SNAPPED: Deck deer

I spy with my little eye, five deer seeking shaded shelter from the unseasonably warm temperatures yesterday in Summit County. Submit photos for publication in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely. While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fast Casual

Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
UTAH STATE
