2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue.
Arvada Police officer killed responding to disturbance, suspect in custody
ARVADA, Colo. — A police officer was killed early Sunday morning and a suspect is in custody, the Arvada Police Department said. The officer was killed while he was responding to a disturbance around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue, police said. That's located at the avenue's intersection with Marshall Street and near Inspiration Point Park.
Woman injured in possible road rage shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a person who shot a woman in a possible road rage incident Saturday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the woman was shot while heading down East Montview Boulevard near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m. It's not clear whether she was driving or a passenger in the vehicle.
2 suspects arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in Arvada
ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said on Friday that they arrested two suspects last month in a shooting in October that left the 17-year-old victim with severe injuries. The shooting happened Oct. 10 at Castlegate Apartments, in the area of 7200 W. 84th Way. The victim was walking when he got into argument with three people in an SUV. Two males got out of the vehicle, and one of them shot the victim in the back, according to the Arvada Police Department.
Denver woman convicted in killing of boyfriend
DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson. Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged...
3 shot in Denver overnight
DENVER — Police are looking for the person who shot three people in Denver Saturday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located three...
9 indicted on suspicion of providing fake ID, alcohol before fatal prom night crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury indicted nine companies and individuals this week on suspicion of supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teenagers in relation to the case of a 17-year-old driver who's charged in a Boulder crash that killed two people. The crash happened April 9,...
Girlfriend's leg broken during argument with Denver Sheriff's deputy
DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy faces several charges after his girlfriend's leg was broken during an argument at her Aurora home, an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department says. Ernest Parker was arrested by APD on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged...
Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'
AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over deputy
BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday. Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane. The...
Denver Police investigate multiple auto-pedestrian crashes
DENVER — A man was injured Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Lipan Street near 6th Avenue, according to Denver Police (DPD). Police received the call at about 11:02 a.m. On scene, officers found the victim, who was transported to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries were unclear, said Denver Police spokesperson Jay Casillas.
Student accused of making threat against Boulder school
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police (BPD) have arrested a student accused of making a threat of violence at a charter school. Police said on Sept. 2, police learned from the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) that a 16-year-old male student had made a threat of violence toward Boulder Preparatory High School on Chaparral Court.
1-year-old dies of fentanyl intoxication, mom charged
DENVER — The mother of a 1-year-old child who died late last year from fentanyl intoxication is now charged in connection with the baby's death, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced. On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, was not breathing. Paramedics responded...
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Steven Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
After chop shop bust, police hope to return stolen bikes
BOULDER, Colo. — Firearms, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during the bust of a chop shop this week in Boulder. After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department searched an apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning and seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and at least 15 bicycles.
Shelter in place lifted in Jeffco after report of gunshots
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) lifted a shelter in place for residents at 5305 Sheridan Blvd. prompted by a report of shots fired on Wednesday morning. The call came in at about 8:10 a.m., and the caller mentioned multiple people fleeing the area after...
Lawsuit filed after woman killed by bridge debris on I-25 crash
MEAD, Colorado — Family members of the woman who was killed when debris smashed through her windshield after an excavator on a trailer struck a bridge filed a lawsuit alleging reckless conduct by the driver and his employer. Megan Arneson died on Aug. 8 as she drove home after...
Colorado school bus driver has a pretty important second job
KERSEY, Colo. — A school bus driver shortage has one district in Weld County finding replacement drivers from unusual places. Dr. Jeremy Burmeister is one of the replacement drivers for the district. Burmeister spends the mornings getting ready to drive his bus route like any of the other drivers. He goes through his safety checks and heads out of the bus yard to pick up the students.
Denver attorney challenges habitual offender law
DENVER — Denver attorney Jason Flores-Williams won't argue his client Larry Gomez is innocent, but he wants the Colorado Supreme Court to reconsider how he was sentenced. “The court, when it sentenced him to 96 years in prison, it utilized, or used as a basis for that, crimes that occurred when he was a juvenile," Flores-Williams said.
Colorado firefighter remembers responding to Ground Zero on 9/11
DENVER — This Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, a day that changed the country forever. Less than two weeks after the attacks, a group of local firefighters boarded a plane at Buckley Air Force Base headed to Ground Zero. At...
