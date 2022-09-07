ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Arvada Police officer killed responding to disturbance, suspect in custody

ARVADA, Colo. — A police officer was killed early Sunday morning and a suspect is in custody, the Arvada Police Department said. The officer was killed while he was responding to a disturbance around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue, police said. That's located at the avenue's intersection with Marshall Street and near Inspiration Point Park.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Woman injured in possible road rage shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a person who shot a woman in a possible road rage incident Saturday evening. According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), the woman was shot while heading down East Montview Boulevard near Havana Street at around 6:15 p.m. It's not clear whether she was driving or a passenger in the vehicle.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 suspects arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said on Friday that they arrested two suspects last month in a shooting in October that left the 17-year-old victim with severe injuries. The shooting happened Oct. 10 at Castlegate Apartments, in the area of 7200 W. 84th Way. The victim was walking when he got into argument with three people in an SUV. Two males got out of the vehicle, and one of them shot the victim in the back, according to the Arvada Police Department.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Denver woman convicted in killing of boyfriend

DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson. Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 shot in Denver overnight

DENVER — Police are looking for the person who shot three people in Denver Saturday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located three...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Girlfriend's leg broken during argument with Denver Sheriff's deputy

DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy faces several charges after his girlfriend's leg was broken during an argument at her Aurora home, an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department says. Ernest Parker was arrested by APD on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'

AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over deputy

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday. Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane. The...
BRIGHTON, CO
9NEWS

Denver Police investigate multiple auto-pedestrian crashes

DENVER — A man was injured Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Lipan Street near 6th Avenue, according to Denver Police (DPD). Police received the call at about 11:02 a.m. On scene, officers found the victim, who was transported to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries were unclear, said Denver Police spokesperson Jay Casillas.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Student accused of making threat against Boulder school

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police (BPD) have arrested a student accused of making a threat of violence at a charter school. Police said on Sept. 2, police learned from the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) that a 16-year-old male student had made a threat of violence toward Boulder Preparatory High School on Chaparral Court.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

1-year-old dies of fentanyl intoxication, mom charged

DENVER — The mother of a 1-year-old child who died late last year from fentanyl intoxication is now charged in connection with the baby's death, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced. On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, was not breathing. Paramedics responded...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

After chop shop bust, police hope to return stolen bikes

BOULDER, Colo. — Firearms, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during the bust of a chop shop this week in Boulder. After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department searched an apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning and seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and at least 15 bicycles.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Lawsuit filed after woman killed by bridge debris on I-25 crash

MEAD, Colorado — Family members of the woman who was killed when debris smashed through her windshield after an excavator on a trailer struck a bridge filed a lawsuit alleging reckless conduct by the driver and his employer. Megan Arneson died on Aug. 8 as she drove home after...
MEAD, CO
9NEWS

Colorado school bus driver has a pretty important second job

KERSEY, Colo. — A school bus driver shortage has one district in Weld County finding replacement drivers from unusual places. Dr. Jeremy Burmeister is one of the replacement drivers for the district. Burmeister spends the mornings getting ready to drive his bus route like any of the other drivers. He goes through his safety checks and heads out of the bus yard to pick up the students.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver attorney challenges habitual offender law

DENVER — Denver attorney Jason Flores-Williams won't argue his client Larry Gomez is innocent, but he wants the Colorado Supreme Court to reconsider how he was sentenced. “The court, when it sentenced him to 96 years in prison, it utilized, or used as a basis for that, crimes that occurred when he was a juvenile," Flores-Williams said.
DENVER, CO
