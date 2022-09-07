ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street. The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works. "The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery

Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
ALLENTOWN, PA
#The Great Allentown Fair
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem greenway hosts artists in month once bustling with Lehigh Valley arts festivals (PHOTOS)

Lehigh Valley visual artists got a chance to display some of their works Saturday, reminiscent of Septembers past when local arts festivals abounded this time of year. The idea for Art on the Greenway on the South Bethlehem Greenway, a linear park running atop an old railroad bed, came from Southside Bethlehem resident Rachel Hutnick. A nurse and painter on the side, she’d been doing some traveling when she realized she wanted to see more community engagement in her hometown through the arts, she said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

8 DAYS A WEEK: Your look at Valley Arts

“Broke(n),” Lehigh Valley premiere, 7 p.m. Sept. 10, Civic Theatre of Allentown, Nineteenth Street Theatre, 527 N. 19th St., Allentown. In the documentary film, set in Allentown, 12 persons, including Rosa Nice, above, were interviewed about their finances, experiences with low-wage jobs, student debt, healthcare system and housing. The participants were not pre-screened. The producers knew little about those interviewed other than their age, race and gender. All have worked most of their adult lives. After the 1-hour and 22-minute film, there will be a “Community Conversation” with a panel, including the film’s co-producers Michael Schelp and Alan Younkin. Tickets: https://civictheatre.com.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Winning $500K Match 6 Ticket Sold In Lehigh County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Lehigh County. The Match 6 ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 7 drawing was sold at Quick Stop Mini Mart on Walbert Avenue in Allentown, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 3-14-15-29-34-45. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Curtain Rises: Playhouse honors George B. Miller

A Lehigh Valley icon, as well as a national theater icon will be honored when Pennsylvania Playhouse presents “A Tribute to Sondheim & George B. Miller,” 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the theater, 390 Illick’s Mill Road, Bethlehem. Stephen Sondheim (1930 - 2021) was a “significant force...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton women dress as unicorns for 3-mile walk

Palmerton area youth came into contact with some walking unicorns Friday morning. That would be in the form of Tammy Strahan and Tracy Phillips, who dressed up in their unicorn costumes as part of their 3-mile walk through town. The unicorn-clad duo from Palmerton began their trek at 8 a.m....
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

St. Luke’s names Scott R. Wolfe as new CFO

Scott R. Wolfe has been promoted to senior vice president of finance/chief executive financial officer at St. Luke’s University Health Network. Wolfe has served as the interim senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer since January, succeeding Thomas Lichtenwalner. During this time, he continued as president of...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
News 12

WILD VIDEO: Llama escapes enclosure at farm in Easton

A llama escaped from its enclosure and ran wild Saturday morning on an Easton farm, according to video provided by a News 12 viewer. Heather Austrie, a social media content creator, witnessed the llama run extremely close to patrons who were visiting Silverman's Farm in Easton. She told News 12...
EASTON, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Touring the Incredible Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, PA

Located on the western end of Jim Thorpe, you’ll find one of the most popular historic sites in the Pocono Mountains: the Old Jail Museum. The Old Jail Museum, known during its operating years as the Carbon County Jail, housed inmates from 1870 until 1995. Soon after it closed, the jail was opened for public tours and has been open to visitors ever since.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Sacred Heart Church pastor dies

His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
PALMERTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem City Council approves Banana Factory demolition

On Aug. 2, Bethlehem City Council approved ArtsQuest’s plan to demolish the Banana Factory Arts and Education Center and replace it with a new arts facility for the South Side community. ArtsQuest is a nonprofit organization that provides arts and education to the Lehigh Valley community through their facilities...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday. Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville. The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline. The...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Gallery View: Doug Roysdon puppets around ‘Town’

Lehigh Valley artist, playwright and puppeteer Doug Roysdon is exhibiting a collection of his illustrations and puppets in “Town and Puppet: Backstage Drawings,” through Sept. 23, Rotunda Gallery, Town Hall, Bethlehem. “They called this ‘Town and Puppet’ because we did our first show here in about 1980,” says...
BETHLEHEM, PA

