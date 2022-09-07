Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen) (twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
State officials say child welfare transition from Saint Francis to state is going well
LINCOLN — State officials say the transition of child welfare case management from troubled Saint Francis Ministries to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has gone well over the past six months, while emphasizing there is more work to do. People are also reading…. “Right now it’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Higher education should lean into political debates, UNL professor argues
Institutions of higher education should lean into the idea that they are an arena for political debate, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member argued in a lecture Tuesday, and in fact should serve as a crucible for the most intense of debates. Instead of trying to stay out of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska bank profits continue to lag last year
Profits at Nebraska's banks continue to lag last year's record performance. The state's banks collectively earned $303 million in the second quarter, which was up slightly from the $291 million they earned in the first quarter. But it was about 25% less than the record $409 million they earned in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: The world of Nebraska football is angry
1. Iowa's offense vs. Nebraska's defense. Who wins? Both groups have until Nov. 25 to find a clue for that Battle Royale. On the flip side, Nebraska offense vs. Iowa defense. Something's gotta give. 2. The boo birds came out again Saturday night. Twice. Not something you hear often in...
North Platte Telegraph
Lauenstein shines again to lead Nebraska past Long Beach State
Whitney Lauenstein had herself a week for the Nebraska volleyball team. On Saturday the sophomore had 12 kills to help lead the No. 2 Huskers to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 win against Long Beach State at the Devaney Sports Center. Earlier in the week Lauenstein had a career-high 25 kills...
North Platte Telegraph
Despite loss, Nebraska running backs have strong performance
LINCOLN — Nebraska running backs enjoyed yet another strong day within a dismal overall game for the Huskers. Anthony Grant ran 27 times for 138 yards. Backup true freshman Ajay Allen added a career-best 76 on eight carries. Each scored a touchdown. For Grant — a junior college offseason...
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: Hildebrand’s return, Lauenstein’s milestone and TV viewer numbers
Tyler Hildebrand didn’t waste any time testing his first team at Long Beach State, with the former Nebraska assistant coach telling coach John Cook he’d be interested in scheduling a match if Nebraska had an opening. That will happen on Saturday when the No. 2 Huskers take on...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Georgia Southern
LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Georgia Southern game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. For the first time this season, Nebraska treated its...
North Platte Telegraph
The grades: Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42
RUN GAME (B+) Anthony Grant is a baller. For the third straight week, Anthony eclipsed triple digits in the run game to become the first Husker to since Devine Ozigbo in 2018. He wasn’t the only one involved in Nebraska’s 257-yard rushing outage. Ajay Allen continued to serve as the No. 2 back behind Grant and added 76 yards on eight carries with a touchdown run. Quarterback Casey Thompson also kept two touchdown runs for himself.
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Georgia Southern on Saturday. Scott Frost’s Nebraska tenure now includes another ugly loss. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday night as the Eagles became the third Sun Belt team to beat a Power Five opponent in Week 2.
North Platte Telegraph
Sideline notes: Nebraska welcomes new football hall of fame members
LINCOLN — When Prince Amukamara learned in July he was going to be joining Nebraska football royalty, he felt a sense of relief. After winning Big 12 defensive player of the year honors in 2010, the first-team All-America cornerback went on to start 99 NFL games and won a Super Bowl championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Slim Pickings: Journal Star staffers predict Husker game, and 9 other Week 2 games
Week 2 is fun. We've got in-state battles, big-name programs squaring off and, of course, Nebraska has a night game vs. Georgia Southern. The usual crew — plus guest picker, education reporter Zach Hammack — share their picks. Luke Mullin. (Last week: 8-2 | Season: 16-4) Georgia Southern...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska can't capitalize on chances in draw with NC State
The Nebraska soccer team had 17 shots on goal but couldn't convert in a scoreless draw with NC State on Thursday at Hibner Stadium. The Huskers had two shots on goal. NC State, which had five total shots, didn't test Nebraska in goal. With the draw, Nebraska is 2-3-2 this...
North Platte Telegraph
Amid defensive struggles, Nelson hoping loss won't 'splinter' NU's locker room
It was a tale of two different units for Nebraska on Saturday. For the offense, 575 yards of total offense, six touchdowns and zero turnovers represented a stellar day at the office. For the defense, allowing six touchdowns and 642 yards of total offense from Georgia Southern represented one of...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 8, Day: 13, Year: 29. (Month: eight; Day: thirteen; Year: twenty-nine) Copyright...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Injuries to captains Henrich, Vokolek ‘could pay dividends down the road’ for their backups
When a key starter goes down with an injury, there are no immediate silver linings. Instead, it can take weeks or months to see the long-term benefits for players who gain an unexpected chance to see the field in a bigger role. That’s something Nebraska is experiencing right now with captains Nick Henrich and Travis Vokolek, who both missed the North Dakota game due to injury.
North Platte Telegraph
Storyline tracking: How 4 storylines played out in Georgia Southern-Nebraska
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between Georgia Southern and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: The concern surrounding Nebraska's defense was palpable this week. Shaky outings against Northwestern and North Dakota can have that effect. Interestingly, Erik Chinander's unit was the group that was supposed to give Nebraska the least headaches this fall after a stout 2021 campaign.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska-Georgia Southern: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern averaged 8.9 yards per play through the first half of Saturday’s game. That number would’ve ranked third nationally entering Saturday’s game, behind only USC and Georgia.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's defense get ripped for 642 yards against Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern
LINCOLN – Defensive lineman Ty Robinson screamed at any teammate who would listen as the Georgia Southern yardage became a mountain in the third quarter. Nebraska blitzed again and again. Players lifted their arms to a roaring Memorial Stadium crowd. None of it seemed to matter or make a...
Comments / 0