AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
Times News
Palmerton women dress as unicorns for 3-mile walk
Palmerton area youth came into contact with some walking unicorns Friday morning. That would be in the form of Tammy Strahan and Tracy Phillips, who dressed up in their unicorn costumes as part of their 3-mile walk through town. The unicorn-clad duo from Palmerton began their trek at 8 a.m....
The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center
Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries
Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
Tentative agreement reached for nursing home workers, including Easton home
A tentative agreement was reached Friday for striking nursing home workers at more than a dozen Pennsylvania nursing homes, including one in Easton, according to a news release. Union members will vote on the agreement in the coming days, according to the release from SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept....
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria Show
The Redball Military Transport Club is hosting its yearly swap meet and militaria show at the West End Fairgrounds, welcoming more than 140 vendors of military collectibles. The event is happening on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24, from 9 a.m - 5 p.m (on both days).
News 12
WILD VIDEO: Llama escapes enclosure at farm in Easton
A llama escaped from its enclosure and ran wild Saturday morning on an Easton farm, according to video provided by a News 12 viewer. Heather Austrie, a social media content creator, witnessed the llama run extremely close to patrons who were visiting Silverman's Farm in Easton. She told News 12...
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
Times News
Crafts take stage at Palmerton festival
Unique crafts have always been a highlight of the Palmerton Community Festival in the borough’s community park. New craft coordinator Elizabeth Campbell is continuing the tradition with a variety of artisans. Some are returning favorites and others are new ones you won’t want to miss. Campbell is displaying...
Times News
Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery
Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
12-year-old boy dead after drowning in Plymouth Borough
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One boy is dead after a drowning in Plymouth borough. It happened at the end of Coal Creek in the borough when the boy was swimming with a group of children near an entrance to the levee. First responders tell Newswatch 16 the boy jumped...
WFMZ-TV Online
Korean all-you-can-eat barbecue to open in Bethlehem Square later this year
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - 88 K-Pot, a Korean all-you-can-eat restaurant, will open at the Bethlehem Square shopping center in about three months. The new restaurant in Bethlehem Township will serve Korean barbecue and hot pot food. A spokesman for 88 K-Pot said the menu will include kimchi (spicy salted and fermented vegetables), beef, pork and more.
Allentown teacher's aide struck, killed in crosswalk in front of school
Angela Yowakim, 25, had just been dropped off at the school, around 6:45 a.m., when she was struck in the crosswalk on North Irving Street.
Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday. Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville. The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline. The...
167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."
Times News
Tributes, food, music kick off festival
There aren’t too many things as comforting as taking a familiar walk down memory lane. That nostalgic feel - coupled with the smorgasbord of food selections - ensured the 33rd annual Palmerton Community Festival got off to a blissful start on Friday night. Students from the SS Palmer Elementary...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
WOLF
Fire destroys homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH CO, (WOLF) — At least 15 people in Allentown are displaced following a house fire at a row home yesterday afternoon. Five houses are now uninhabitable. Fire officials say there's extensive damage on the lower levels. They believe the fire had been burning a while before they...
