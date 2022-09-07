ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Update

AWSOM Pet of the Week – Bucky

This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a Shih Tzu named Bucky. STROUDSBURG, PA | Bucky is a 4 ½ -year-old adult male Shih Tzu. Arriving at AWSOM about a week ago, he is described as very friendly and calm, known for being very social, and getting along well with humans. Bucky has no bite history, has been neutered, is microchipped, and is up to date with his shots. He is currently available for adoption at Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM).
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Palmerton women dress as unicorns for 3-mile walk

Palmerton area youth came into contact with some walking unicorns Friday morning. That would be in the form of Tammy Strahan and Tracy Phillips, who dressed up in their unicorn costumes as part of their 3-mile walk through town. The unicorn-clad duo from Palmerton began their trek at 8 a.m....
PALMERTON, PA
Pocono Update

The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center

Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
BUSHKILL, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries

Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
NAZARETH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Chesterbrook, PA
City
Whitehall, PA
City
Catasauqua, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
News 12

WILD VIDEO: Llama escapes enclosure at farm in Easton

A llama escaped from its enclosure and ran wild Saturday morning on an Easton farm, according to video provided by a News 12 viewer. Heather Austrie, a social media content creator, witnessed the llama run extremely close to patrons who were visiting Silverman's Farm in Easton. She told News 12...
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campers#School Education#Toys#Spring Education Group#High School#Charity
Times News

Crafts take stage at Palmerton festival

Unique crafts have always been a highlight of the Palmerton Community Festival in the borough’s community park. New craft coordinator Elizabeth Campbell is continuing the tradition with a variety of artisans. Some are returning favorites and others are new ones you won’t want to miss. Campbell is displaying...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery

Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Korean all-you-can-eat barbecue to open in Bethlehem Square later this year

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - 88 K-Pot, a Korean all-you-can-eat restaurant, will open at the Bethlehem Square shopping center in about three months. The new restaurant in Bethlehem Township will serve Korean barbecue and hot pot food. A spokesman for 88 K-Pot said the menu will include kimchi (spicy salted and fermented vegetables), beef, pork and more.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday. Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville. The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline. The...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Times News

Tributes, food, music kick off festival

There aren’t too many things as comforting as taking a familiar walk down memory lane. That nostalgic feel - coupled with the smorgasbord of food selections - ensured the 33rd annual Palmerton Community Festival got off to a blissful start on Friday night. Students from the SS Palmer Elementary...
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Fire destroys homes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH CO, (WOLF) — At least 15 people in Allentown are displaced following a house fire at a row home yesterday afternoon. Five houses are now uninhabitable. Fire officials say there's extensive damage on the lower levels. They believe the fire had been burning a while before they...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy