Crews respond to home fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
Phones fried after evening lightning strike at Myrtle Beach City Hall, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Hall was struck by lightning during the strong storms that came through around 5 p.m. Wednesday night. City officials said no one was hurt, however, the building did sustain some damage. Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. responded as staff began to smell...
Vehicle stuck in floodwater blocks Kings River Road in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle stuck in floodwater blocked traffic Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Emergency Management said Kings River Road near Tradition Club Drive was blocked around 11:50 a.m. Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to assist.
21 years later: Former Horry Co. medic holds stair climb event to honor fallen 9/11 heroes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Each year, people across the United States come together and vow to never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, when 24,000 gallons of jet fuel ignited the World Trade Center killing more than 2,000 people and more than 300 first responders. A way...
Cheraw man faces 11 year sentence in connection to 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Cheraw man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault...
Woman reported missing from home in Loris area resolved: HCPD
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police say the search for a woman reported missing in the Loris area has been resolved. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 at her home on Stephanie Lane, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Jackson is approximately 5’3”...
Horry Co. students born 10 years after 9/11 hear NYPD officer's experience of the attacks
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students who were born around the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks were able to hear a first-hand account of the day, and former New York City Police Officer Felix Cruz said their undivided attention made him feel hopeful for the future generations.
Man's cell phone pinged near home of Horry Co. woman he's accused of killing: FBI
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of 30-year-old Dominique Brand for the murder of Horry County woman, Mary Ann Elvington, last march in Marion County. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Brand drank a bottle of water and cooked frozen pizza at the home of the...
LIST: 9/11 remembrance ceremonies across the Pee Dee, Grand Strand this weekend
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — On September 11, 2001, the United States was struck by a tragedy that shook the entire country. More than 3,000 lives were taken after the twin tower attacks in New York City and the pentagon attack in Washington D.C. Anniversaries are held nationwide, including several...
Marion woman arrested for many counts of financial transaction card theft, fraud: Police
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman was arrested Wednesday for financial transaction card fraud, according to the Marion Police Dept. Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth, 27, was arrested for 16 counts of financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a 6-month period, three counts of financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in a 6-month period for the theft and use of three financial transaction cards from a person.
'I wanted to die:' Conway woman shares road to sobriety for National Recovery Month
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.
Waccamaw HS football game resumes; power restored for 1,000+ in Pawleys Island area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The power has been restored for 1,263 customers Friday night in Horry County, according to the outage map from Santee Cooper. Our ABC15 crew at the Friday night football game at Waccamaw High School report that the game was canceled due to the outage. They said it appeared that a tree fell and hit a power line causing the stadium lights to go out.
Missing child last seen near Myrtle Beach hotel found safe, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police Dept. has located a missing child Thursday night. The child, who was last seen around Days Inn located at 8th Ave South and Ocean Boulevard, has been found safe police said.
Man arrested in Kershaw Co. in killing at Dillon Co. nightclub, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested Thursday night in Kershaw County in a deadly shooting last weekend at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said Sincere Davis is charged with murder.
3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
18-year-old Bennettsville man arrested after punching woman holding baby: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old Bennettsville man was arrested and charged after punching a woman in the face, who was holding an infant at the time, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home on Barry Road in Latta Wednesday in reference to...
4 dead following serious crash involving train and car in downtown Florence: Coroner
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were killed Saturday night in a crash involving a train and car at the intersection of the railroad crossing of East NB Baroody and North Dargan Streets in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. ABC15 is working to learn if...
Robeson Co. rehab center staff member tried selling drugs to people seeking help: Report
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Lumberton man who recently received a second chance with assistance from a Robeson County drug rehabilitation program was arrested on drug charges Thursday. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they received a complaint that individuals who were seeking treatment in a local rehabilitation...
Conway police searching for persons of interest following Armed Robbery
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Dept. responded to the area of Technology Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery. Police are asking for help to identify the two persons of interest. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the Conway Police Dept. at...
Horry Co. Schools mechanic suing state over 'racial discrimination' in workplace
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At the tail end of August, a mechanic with the Horry County School's bus fleet filed a lawsuit against the State's Education Department. Eric Jordan claims that since his employment in February of 2018, he's "experienced repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks and discrimination by those who work with and supervise him, abuse, and harassment from his coworkers".
