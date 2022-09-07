ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Crews respond to home fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
Woman reported missing from home in Loris area resolved: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police say the search for a woman reported missing in the Loris area has been resolved. Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 at her home on Stephanie Lane, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Jackson is approximately 5’3”...
LORIS, SC
Marion woman arrested for many counts of financial transaction card theft, fraud: Police

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion woman was arrested Wednesday for financial transaction card fraud, according to the Marion Police Dept. Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth, 27, was arrested for 16 counts of financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a 6-month period, three counts of financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in a 6-month period for the theft and use of three financial transaction cards from a person.
MARION, SC
'I wanted to die:' Conway woman shares road to sobriety for National Recovery Month

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This month is National Recovery Month and the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. is providing resources to help people on their road to recovery. Kori Criddle will celebrate seven years of sobriety on Oct. 11, but the journey to get there was far from easy. She said it’s still a struggle sometimes, but she uses the strength gained from her own battle to help empower others.
CONWAY, SC
Waccamaw HS football game resumes; power restored for 1,000+ in Pawleys Island area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The power has been restored for 1,263 customers Friday night in Horry County, according to the outage map from Santee Cooper. Our ABC15 crew at the Friday night football game at Waccamaw High School report that the game was canceled due to the outage. They said it appeared that a tree fell and hit a power line causing the stadium lights to go out.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
LAKE CITY, SC
Conway police searching for persons of interest following Armed Robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Dept. responded to the area of Technology Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery. Police are asking for help to identify the two persons of interest. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the Conway Police Dept. at...
CONWAY, SC
Horry Co. Schools mechanic suing state over 'racial discrimination' in workplace

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At the tail end of August, a mechanic with the Horry County School's bus fleet filed a lawsuit against the State's Education Department. Eric Jordan claims that since his employment in February of 2018, he's "experienced repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks and discrimination by those who work with and supervise him, abuse, and harassment from his coworkers".

