Meet your Stisted, Stephenson and Port Sydney Ward candidates running for Huntsville council on October 24

The Rome City Commission has a relatively light agenda for Monday's meeting, but will present the Good Samaritan Award to six Rome High School students who ran to help a woman trapped in her car after a crash. The caucus will include a United Way Tour and update at the new facility located at 1304 North Broad St. and will depart from City Hall by 4:15 p.m. then return to the Sam King Room afterwards. ...

ROME, GA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO