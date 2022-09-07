ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau West girls tennis slips past Stevens Point

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West swept the four singles matches to defeat Stevens Point 4-3 in a hotly-contested Wisconsin Valley Conference girls tennis dual on Tuesday at West High School.

Mia Bailey, Alexis Kloth, Ruby Edmundson and Lilly Wittwer also won in straight sets for West, which is now 2-0 in the WVC this season.

Stevens Point (0-1 WVC) won all three doubles matches in straight sets.

West plays at Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.

Wausau West 4, Stevens Point 3

Singles:

1. Mia Bailey (WW) def. Tatum Thielman, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Alexis Koth (WW) def. Rylan Woytasik, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ruby Edmundson (WW) def. Addison Jandrain, 6-2, 6-2; 4. Lilly Wittwer (WW) def. Lily Meeks, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Caroline Blakeman-Berit Borgnes (SP) def. Abby Names-Miranda Nelson, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Annika Borgnes-Abby Erwin (SP) def. Hannah Baumann-Mckenzie Bautch, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Sophia Brandt-Jessica Kleman (SP) def. Rachel Harder-Mallory Smolgelski, 6-2, 6-1.

Records: Wausau West 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Rhinelander defeats Newman Catholic girls tennis

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls tennis team won a pair of singles matches but came up short in a 5-2 loss to Rhinelander in a Great Northern Conference dual Thursday at Oak Island Park. Reagan Herdrich needed three sets to beat Shayla Coppenger, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, at...
RHINELANDER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
Stevens Point, WI
Education
State
Wisconsin State
Stevens Point, WI
Sports
Wausau, WI
Education
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Curling Club season underway soon

He 2022-23 curling season gets underway in Wausau with registration for members, teams, and new curlers beginning Wednesday, September 14. Curlers interested in becoming a member and participating in the Club’s variety of daytime and evening leagues can sign up using the club’s website: www.wausaucurling.org, and following prompts.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 9, 2022

Pamela J. Hintz, 75, of Wausau passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, at Stone Crest with her family at her side. Pamela was born on October 18, 1946, in Marathon County to Edward and Lorraine (Koenig) Schield. Pamela attended schools in Wausau and the Northcentral Technical College. She married Peter Hintz on October 17, 1966, in Wausau. He passed away on April 23, 2015. Pamela worked in customer service and the meat department at Bautch’s 29 Super and later Trig’s Grocery.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point activity center named Skyward Fieldhouse

STEVENS POINT – In recognition of generous support from the founders/owners of Skyward Inc., the multi-activity center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has been named Skyward Fieldhouse. Skyward founders/owners, Jim King, class of ’68, and his wife, Jean, created the Skyward Scholars Program. This new endowed program will...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Body recovered from Wisconsin River

Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Def#West High School#Wvc#Stevens Point 3 Singles
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point planetarium shows offered in September

STEVENS POINT – Journey to the moon and back through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory this month. General public planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. Shows are free, but donations are appreciated. September offerings include:. · Sept....
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Rhinelander supper club evacuated in Friday night fire

An historic Rhinelander supper club was damaged in a kitchen fire, sending patrons and staff into the parking lot on a busy Friday night. The Al Gen Dinner Club, 3428 North Faust Lake Road, Rhinelander, has been a northwoods staple for decades. But just before 8 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the restaurant after flames were seen from the kitchen area. Officials from Pine Lake Fire say crews attacked the fire from inside, stopping the flames from spreading to the dining area and bar.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Sillars to serve out vacant term on Wausau School Board

The Wausau School Board on Tuesday voted to appoint local businessman Cory Sillars to fill a board position left vacant by Ka Lo’s resignation. The board did so after interviewing three of the four candidates who advanced to the final round. Lo resigned her position on June 27, citing...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Murals brighten Wausau’s River West neighborhood

WAUSAU – The River West neighborhood in the Wausau River District is home to two new murals strategically placed to encourage vehicle and pedestrian exploration and improve perceived safety. The Wausau River District Inc. selected three artists to implement their proposed artwork in August. “G.A.’s Willow Tree,” on the...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WausauPilot

DOT: Portion of Hwy. 52 closed Sunday

A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau is closed Sunday due to low-hanging utility wires, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A notification from the DOT said Hwy. 52 from Jim Moore Creek Road to Firehouse Road remains closed as of 9:30 a.m. The closure began at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Volunteer mentors needed for BBBS

United Way RSVP of Marathon County seeks volunteer mentors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin and will hold a coffee hour for those interested from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at BBBS, 227400 Rib Mountain Drive, Suite G. You will be able to meet staff members,...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

CVA celebrates Festival of Arts with new exhibits

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has opened new exhibits in conjunction with Wausau Festival of Arts this weekend, Sept. 10 and 11. “Roots: New Growth” has opened in the Caroline S. Mark Gallery. “Forever Searching, Always Home” in the Vault Gallery. And the Wisconsin Regional Art Program’s Regional Exhibit in the Loft Gallery.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

Adults can participate in a week-long plant swap from Sept. 12-17 at Marathon County Public Library’s Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Stop by any time throughout the week to leave a plant for someone else to take, or come take one that someone else has left. Free. For more info, call 715-443-2775.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Revised Family Keys project to be unveiled next month

A project that aims to provide safe housing for families court-cleared to reunite with their children has been revised and will be presented to county leaders next month. The revised Family Keys project will likely have a single-family housing as opposed to congregate living, according to Marathon County officials. The Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee will review the revised proposal Oct. 5, officials said.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau has new liaison officer for homelessness

Wausau has appointed a new officer to work with the unhoused population and connect them with services and resources available in the city. Tracy Rieger, former director of Community Homeless Facilities at Catholic Charities in Wausau, assumed the responsibilities of community outreach specialist on Sept. 1. “I am so thrilled...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy