Chula Vista, CA

NBC San Diego

Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego

09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
EL CAJON, CA
WGMD Radio

Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California

Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

New COVID-19 Boosters That Target Multiple Strains Now Available

The new COVID-19 bivalent boosters have arrived in San Diego County and limited supplies are now available at vaccination locations across the region, including pharmacies and medical providers. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, as well as the BA.4 and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Rosecrans Bridge Shelter Ready To Open

A brand-new shelter in the Midway District will soon provide a safe place to stay for as many as 150 people experiencing homelessness. The County of San Diego, City of San Diego and Lucky Duck Foundation teamed up to establish the Rosecrans Shelter and celebrated its completion today. The full service shelter will welcome its first residents next week and will serve as a model for future projects in other communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRMG

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad...
SAN DIEGO, CA

