NBC San Diego
Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County
A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
Some San Diego County events cancelled due to Kay, others continued rain or shine
SAN DIEGO — Concerts and events in San Diego County have been postponed due to initial extreme weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay. Alicia Keys cancelled her sold out show at San Diego State University on Friday night due to impending weather. The Cruisin' Grand Escondido Classic Car Show...
onscene.tv
SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego
09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
KPBS
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
KPBS
Gun shop owner convicted of firearms sales involving former San Diego County Sheriff's deputy
A San Diego gun store owner was convicted by a federal jury this week of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff's Captain Marco Garmo in his side business of unlawful firearms sales. Giovanni "Gio" Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three...
WGMD Radio
Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California
Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
countynewscenter.com
New COVID-19 Boosters That Target Multiple Strains Now Available
The new COVID-19 bivalent boosters have arrived in San Diego County and limited supplies are now available at vaccination locations across the region, including pharmacies and medical providers. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, as well as the BA.4 and...
Heat wave reaches 10th day in a row in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave Friday, as Tropical Storm Kay changed the forecast from hot to wet, bringing fears of flooding across the region and possible damage from powerful winds. A flood watch will be...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to participate in the first nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System
The City of Chula Vista will participate in the first nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert System this month to determine its speed, reliability, and accuracy in geographically targeted areas. The city is one of 42 public safety agencies across the nation to partner with the Federal Communications Commission....
Hurricane Kay Expected to Fan California Wildfires, But Finally Cool off State
A weakening Hurricane Kay approaching California on Friday promised to bring cooler temperatures to the region while threatening to exacerbate the risk of wildfires across the state. Cooler conditions were expected in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, but the coast and valleys will be warm with temperatures in...
Sheriff searching for man who threatened Sprouts worker with ax
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a store in Lemon Grove after threatening an employee with an ax, authorities said.
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
New homeless shelter to open Monday
A new shelter for people experiencing homelessness in San Diego is scheduled to open Monday in the Midway area.
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
countynewscenter.com
Rosecrans Bridge Shelter Ready To Open
A brand-new shelter in the Midway District will soon provide a safe place to stay for as many as 150 people experiencing homelessness. The County of San Diego, City of San Diego and Lucky Duck Foundation teamed up to establish the Rosecrans Shelter and celebrated its completion today. The full service shelter will welcome its first residents next week and will serve as a model for future projects in other communities.
Man hurt in freeway off-ramp crash
A man is in the hospital after crashing his car on a freeway off-ramp in Barrio Logan Saturday morning.
NBC San Diego
60-Plus People Arrested, Cited at Street Takeovers Around San Diego County
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over Labor Day weekend during a series of "sideshow takeovers" that were broken up by multiple law enforcement agencies around San Diego County, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol targeted the intersections of...
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad...
