A brand-new shelter in the Midway District will soon provide a safe place to stay for as many as 150 people experiencing homelessness. The County of San Diego, City of San Diego and Lucky Duck Foundation teamed up to establish the Rosecrans Shelter and celebrated its completion today. The full service shelter will welcome its first residents next week and will serve as a model for future projects in other communities.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO