fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 storm, could affect NYC area beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, New Jersey and New York beaches could still feel the effects of the system. Swells generated by Earl were...
Pumpkin fall outlook: How the season’s harvest has withstood weather extremes
A poor pumpkin harvest appears not to be in the cards this fall season because of what farmers believe is an acceptable range of weather extremes during the crucial growing period. Pumpkins are typically planted in the late spring and early summer and harvested during the fall in growing regions...
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
'It's a cloud': Mount Rainier is not erupting despite early appearance of steam
MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. - Mount Rainier, which is an active volcano, put on a show Wednesday morning and officials confirmed that it was a cloud above the peak. The United States Geological Survey wants to emphasize that the mountain is not erupting. This behavior is "not unusual," officials said. Steam...
