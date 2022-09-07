Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette Pediatrics Welcomes New Provider to the Community
Lafayette Pediatric Group is proud to announce that Anne Kristen Glaser, D.O., has joined their clinic. “Dr. Glaser has a passion for medicine and for children,” said Tanya Fitts, M.D., Lafayette Pediatric Clinic’s founding pediatrician. “Her energy and commitment to patients will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care for children in the area.”
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Central Arkansas game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Oxford Eagle
Michael Eliam “Mike” Carter
Oxford/Tupelo-Michael Eliam “Mike” Carter died on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home in Oxford. Mike was born on October 11, 1956, in Tupelo to Dorothy Sue Turner Clark and the late Eliam Baxter Carter. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1974 and continued his studies at the University of Mississippi earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in l979 where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford woman charged with stealing $2.9M from MSU sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss set to host Central Arkansas following win over Troy
Ole Miss football is eager to get back out on the field on Saturday as they take on Central Arkansas following an up-and-down performance against Troy last week that saw them come away with a 28-10 victory. The Rebels performed well in the first half against the Trojans, but quickly...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas: how to watch Saturday’s game
Ole Miss faces off with Central Arkansas on Saturday a week after defeating Troy 28-10 in their home opener. Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer is poised to make the first start of his collegiate career as the Rebels look to improve on last week’s up-and-down performance. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s game:
Oxford Eagle
No. 9 Ole Miss soccer stays rolling, tops Western Kentucky
No. 9 Ole Miss keeps the win streak alive with a penalty kick goal giving them a 2-1 victory over Western Kentucky. While the Rebels held possession for most of the first half and had few scoring opportunities, both teams came away tied at the end of one half. Ole Miss shot at the goal twice as many times and took four corner kicks compared to the Lady Toppers’ one in the first 45 minutes of play.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss defense flexes muscles in 59-3 win over Central Arkansas
Ole Miss secured their second consecutive victory on Saturday as they steamrolled Central Arkansas in a lopsided blowout. The Rebels held UCA to just 79 yards of total offense in the first half and 233 yards overall—shutting them down at seemingly every turn en route to a 59-3 blowout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette looking to build momentum as they travel to Southaven
Lafayette football travels to Southaven on Friday to take on the Chargers after coming away with a dominant bounce-back win over Horn Lake in their home opener last week. The Commodores (1-1) cruised to a 50-13 victory over the Eagles as they bounced back in a big way following a 34-0 loss to Tupelo in week one.
Oxford Eagle
Water Valley thrashes Bruce 39-6 to get back in win column
Water Valley used a potent first-half attack to overpower the Bruce Trojans en route to a 39-6 bounce-back victory on Thursday following last week’s loss to Senatobia. The Blue Devils started the scoring with a two-yard rush by Jaden Morgan to make the score 6-0. They scored again on a 71-yard touchdown pass from CJ Telford to Que Carothers before Telford added yet another score on an 85-yard rushing touchdown that extended the lead to 20-0.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette comes up short against Southaven to fall to 1-2
Lafayette football came up just short against Southaven on Friday as they fell 33-28 in a back-and-forth contest. The Commodores struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm against the Chargers—turning the ball over twice and punting twice in the first half alone. Running back Jay Reed was the bright...
Comments / 0