NFL

AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
Yardbarker

OBJ and the Buffalo Bills

Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
NBA
NFL Analysis Network

Rams RB Cam Akers Sends Ominous Message To Bills’ Defense

The Los Angeles Rams are going to begin the defense of their Super Bowl victory on Thursday night in the 2022 season opener against the Buffalo Bills. This could very well be a preview of what to see down the road as the Bills are the odds-on favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy this season and the Rams are near the top of the betting odds as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Josh Allen’s crazy stiff arm

Ordinarily, the stiff arm is not something you see from quarterbacks. But at 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds, Josh Allen is not an ordinary quarterback. That was something that the Los Angeles Rams and specifically, safety Nick Scott, learned the hard way on Thursday night. On their first possession of...
NFL
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analysis Network

Tempe, AZ
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.

