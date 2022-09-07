Read full article on original website
Dawn Richard Announces ‘Pigments’ Album
The fall release schedule is filling up quickly. Next week, Ari Lennox and John Legend will deliver new projects. At the end of the month, Kid Cudi and Freddie Gibbs will deliver new music. Not to mention, Gorillaz have new music on the way while Bryson Tiller continues to tease the rollout of his fourth studio album. Now, another artist has set a fall release date for their forthcoming body of work. Dawn Richard has announced that her latest album, Pigments, will arrive on October 21, 2022.
Babyface, Ella Mai Team Up For The ‘Keeps On Fallin’ Video
Ella Mai is on top of the R&B world following the release of her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, and her appearance on Chris Brown’s Breezy. A few weeks after performing alongside Babyface at the 2022 BET Awards, the British singer has reunited with the legendary hitmaker for a new track called “Keeps On Fallin’.” Together, they revitalize Tevin Campbell’s classic track, “Can We Talk,” for a 2022 R&B Jam.
Made In America 2022: Three Questions We Have Heading Into This Year’s Festival
It’s that time of year when many people begin trading in their t-shirts for hoodies and summer drinks for apple cider. As the summer closes out, the festival season does as well. The final stretch of live music celebrations will consist of ONE Music Fest in Atlanta, Rolling Loud in New York, Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and Rolling Loud in Toronto. With that said, things will officially kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Continuing a decade-long tradition, Made In America will bring many of the biggest artists from around the world to three stages. As the two-day extravaganza begins, Def Pen has three important questions that need to be answered before the weekend is complete.
Cam’ron, A-Trak Announce Joint Album
Nearly ten years after announcing a joint EP that never quite materialize, Cam’ron and A-Trak have set the release date for their joint album, U Wasn’t There. The nine-track project will include production from Just Blaze, DJ Khalil and !llmind among others. Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Styles P, Juelz Santana and Popcaan are also expected to appear on the album. Putting the final touches on the album, Dame Dash is set to appear for spme “trash-talking and philosophizing” on a few interludes.
Meek Mill Returns With ‘Early Mornings’
Nearly one year after the release of his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, Meek Mill has returned with new music. On Friday, the Philadelphia native returned to his hometown to share the “Early Mornings” freestyle. In the City of Brotherly Love, Meek Mill does what he does best. Rapping over soulful production with a sense of hunger and energy that is difficult to duplicate, he puts a spotlight on those who are pushing through tough times in his hometown.
Tory Lanez Admits Drake And The Weeknd Have Ignored His Collaboration Requests
Tory Lanez got candid when asked whether Drake or The Weeknd would appear on his new album, Sorry 4 What. During a Twitter Q&A, the rapper shared that he had reached out to his fellow Canadian artists numerous times, but they’ve seemingly evaded his requests. “Been sending them songs...
Young Guru Recalls Jay-Z Recording ‘God Did’ Verse
With four months left in the year, it’s not fair to say that the “Album of the Year” race or the “Verse of the Year” race is finished. However, it is safe to say that the frontrunners in each category share the same address. One month after its release, Renaissance continues to dominate conversation and alter playlisting. In the same vein, Jay-Z continues to dazzle audiences with his lyrical brilliance. Most recently, he appeared on “God Did” from DJ Khaled’s most recent studio album of the same name. As promised, the verse lived up to the expectations that many set for it. During a recent conversation with Genius’ Rob Markman and GQ’s Frazier Tharpe, Young Guru explained that Jay-Z actually recorded the verse in one take.
Ari Lennox Shares ‘Away Message’ EP
Surprise! Hours after releasing a new track called “Queen Space” with Summer Walker, Ari Lennox returned with a new EP called Away Message. The unexpected release pairs “Queen Space” with four new records from the Washington, D.C. native. “I got one more surprise for you guys...
Ari Lennox Shares ‘age/sex/location’ Tracklist
Ari Lennox is just a few days away from sharing her highly-anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location. In preparation for the project’s release, Ari Lennox has revealed the age/sex/location tracklist. The 12-track project from the Dreamville star will include contributions from Summer Walker, Chlöe and Lucky Daye. Shortly after sharing the track list, the Washington, D.C. thanked all those who worked on her latest studio LP.
Freddie Gibbs Sets Release Date For ‘$oul $old $eperately’
The summer is coming to a close and fall is right around the corner. As the temperature dips and the colors on the leaves change, Freddie Gibbs hopes to provide the soundtrack of the season. This week, the Gary, Indiana native announced that his latest body of work, $oul $old Separately, will be released on September 30, 2022.
Jenevieve Sets Release Date For ‘Rendezvous’ EP
Fall is for R&B and soul! Next week, John Legend and Ari Lennox plan to release new music. Bryson Tiller is reportedly working on a new album. Not to mention, India Shawn is headed out on tour with Zyah Belle and Remey Williams this fall. Adding to the celebration of music, Jenevieve has announced that she will release a new EP called Rendezvous on September 9, 2022.
Kendrick Lamar Stars Alongside Taylour Paige In The ‘We Cry Together’ Video
Shortly before the Labor Day Weekend begins, Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige have delivered the “We Cry Together” short film. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, the nearly six-minute piece violently depicts chaotic communication, unpredictable patterns of emotion, raw love and verbal abuse. Much like the original track, the visual is both beautifully vulnerable and incredibly tough to watch at times. Through it all, the California duo delivers a showstopping performance.
JID Wants To Make Another Revenge Of The Dreamers Album
JID is preparing to take the stage at Made In America this afternoon in Philadelphia. Before doing so, he made his way out west and chopped it up with Bootleg Kev. During their entertaining conversation, the Atlanta native discussed the possibility of bringing back the Revenge of the Dreamers series.
#MIAFest: Here Are The Set Times For Made In America 2022
Summer is quickly coming to a close, but Made In America is giving everybody one last warm weather party. Out on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the biggest and best names in music are set to take the stage. Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator and Burna Boy will lead the way alongside Philadelphia natives likes Jazmine Sullivan and Lil’ Uzi Vert. Not to mention, recent additions like J.I.D, Don Toliver and Glorilla will add more excitement to the two-day event. For those making the trip out to Philadelphia, be sure to check out the complete list of set times below to ensure that you don’t miss your favorite artist.
Giggs Splits Time Between Brooklyn And London In The ‘Da Maximum’ Video
Giggs has returned with his first single of the year, “Da Maximum.” The single arrives alongside a visual from Hundo that takes the legendary artist from Brooklyn to Peckham in a matter of frames. Regardless of what street Giggs stands on, his delivery and authenticity shine through in each bar.
Smino Drops ’24-8′ And Hints At New Album
Smino has returned with good news. First and foremost, he has delivered a new track called “24-8” in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. Gliding over production from Phoelix, he finds a pocket that only he can as he bends syllables, plays with flows and raps about trips to Alaska.
Lloyd Shoots Down Murder Inc. Reunion Tour
Irv Gotti may be working to revive Murder Inc. with a new roster of talented artists, but it appears that he can’t break free from the less flattering portions of his past. After discussing his relationship with Ashanti on Drink Champs, the record executive encountered a bit of backlash. Several critics raised issues with the way in which he referred to Ashanti and the power dynamics of an older executive having a relationship with a younger, emerging singer. Not to mention, Irv Gotti was working through a separation from his then-wife during their relationship.
Netflix Announces ‘The Vince Staples Show’
Vince Staples is taking his talents to a television in your home very soon. Netflix has announced that the California native will work alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to develop a comedy series that is inspired by his life. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on...
John Legend Releases ‘Legend’
More than a decade into his career, John Legend is still finding new ways to challenge himself. This time around, he tested his musical ability by crafting the first double album of his career. Complete with a diverse set of co-stars like Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Saweetie, Jazmine Sullivan and many others, he has built up a new project called Legend.
Big Sean Puts ‘Detroit’ Mixtape On Streaming Services
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its release, Big Sean has placed his critically-acclaimed project, Detroit, on streaming services. Adding to the special-edition release, Big Sean has unveiled a new track called “More Thoughts” and released the project in CD format. “Ten years [have passed] since I dropped this...
