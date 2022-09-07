With four months left in the year, it’s not fair to say that the “Album of the Year” race or the “Verse of the Year” race is finished. However, it is safe to say that the frontrunners in each category share the same address. One month after its release, Renaissance continues to dominate conversation and alter playlisting. In the same vein, Jay-Z continues to dazzle audiences with his lyrical brilliance. Most recently, he appeared on “God Did” from DJ Khaled’s most recent studio album of the same name. As promised, the verse lived up to the expectations that many set for it. During a recent conversation with Genius’ Rob Markman and GQ’s Frazier Tharpe, Young Guru explained that Jay-Z actually recorded the verse in one take.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO