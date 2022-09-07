Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa
Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
greaterlongisland.com
Bay Shore’s ITA Kitchen to open a second location in Garden City South
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. ITA Kitchen and its modern Italian cuisine are set to expand west this fall. The restaurant —...
Fast Casual
Bagel Boss opens 15th store
Long Island, New York-based Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location under the direction of Massapequa High School alumn Jeff Grossfeld. The store is located at 4917 Merrick Road in Massapequa. The location was formerly home to Town Bagel of Massapequa, which Grossfeld worked at over 40 years ago as...
27east.com
San Gennaro Feast Has Become A Hampton Bays Tradition
Twelve years ago, Simone Scotto was eager to find a way to bolster the Hampton Bays community with a special event. That’s how the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by Michelle Trauring.
East Northport Festival Brings Out Crowds
Rides, food, music and more brought large crowds to the East Northport Festival on Larkfield Road. The festival, which began Friday night, runs through the day Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at John J. Walsh Memorial Park.
northforker.com
Lucharitos expands Mattituck offerings with axe-throwing, pastries and more seating
Marc LaMaina at the new Lucharitos Taqueria and Tequila Bar in Mattituck. (Credit: Lee Meyer) In a continued effort to offer something unique at each location, Lucharitos in Mattituck is expanding in both size and offerings. Lucharitos Taqueria and Tequila Bar, as it will now be called, is being transformed...
longisland.com
Your Guide to Fall 2022 Car Shows on Long Island
If you’re a gear head or just love cool cars, we put together the ultimate guide to Fall car shows across Long Island. Vettes & Jets Annual Car Show at the American Airpower Museum - Don’t miss American Airpower Museum’s (AAM) event as they showcase dozens of classic and modern Corvettes on the ramp for the Annual Vettes & Jets Car Show! Come see a huge assortment of Corvettes, from inception up to present day, alongside jet fighters of the same eras. Organized by the Long Island Corvette Owners Association (LICOA), this show is a fundraiser for AAM. Owners wishing to display their cars should meet up with other participants no later than 8:30am in front of Gold & Meyer’s Deli at Airport Plaza in Farmingdale (at the southeast corner of Route 110 and Conklin Avenue), to line up their cars and then caravan to the Museum.
News 12
‘Mr. Manhasset’ – Memorial bridge dedicated to memory of Lance Corporal Matthew A. Falcone
A fallen Marine was honored in Manhasset with a bridge named after him. The Shelter Rock Road Bridge was re-named after Lance Corporal Matthew Falcone on Saturday. Falcone died of complications from the coronavirus in Sept. 2020. “He believed in things for the community. It wasn't about him,” said state...
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!
Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
northforker.com
What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
27east.com
187 Madison St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, USA
5 room unfurnished apartment in Sag Harbor Historic District. Parking space. Rear deck to garden. 1 bdrm with stairs to sleeping loft or office. 800 sq. Ft. Walk to town. Pets welcome. $3650.00.
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
(Above) Here is Spencer, tight to his first bluefish on one of my guided surf trips. Fall run activity. Albies, Striper blitzes, bluefish on the beaches. Weakfish bite coming alive for surfcasters. Boats are getting them on the north shore. Yellowfin Tuna bite is all time. Swords and Bigeyes at...
longisland.com
Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash
Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
longisland.com
After 50 Years, Plainview Diner to Close
After 50 years of serving Long Islanders, the Plainview Diner will be closing its doors forever on September 25th. The diner opened in 1972, and has been serving Long Island residents for the 50 years since. Owner John Papavasilopoulos is retiring, his son told Newsday, and it is unlikely anyone will purchase the diner to keep it open as is.
Joe Gatto Announces Comedy Show Date in the Hudson Valley
Joe Gatto may not be on the hit show Impractical Jokers anymore but you can still see him live because he is coming to the Hudson Valley very soon. Usually the only time we see a a cast member from Impractical Jokers in the Hudson Valley it's at a local restaurant. Joe Gatto, the former star of Impractical Jokers will soon be performing in the area.
longisland.com
Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday
The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
greaterlongisland.com
LI actor Kevin James to perform at Stony Brook’s Staller Center Jan. 27
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Toast also has locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Bohemia. Click here to learn more. The Staller Center for the Arts in Stony Brook has just announced a one-night winter appearance...
