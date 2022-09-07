Read full article on original website
Huttoman from NY
3d ago
Keeping Jimmy G on the payroll is just a sign to me that SF is not ready to bet the ranch on Lance. Don't be surprised if Jimmy is starting QB in 6-8 weeks
Reply(1)
6
steven
3d ago
What a joke they are in right now with all their eggs in the Trey lance basket. I mean he has played like 6-7 games beyond high school so..
Reply(2)
4
Herman Ebster
3d ago
#1 all u nay sayers wouldn't give your mother a chance to be a mother because she had no experience when you were born. #2 did Jimmy G win a super bowl NO. #3 give the young man a opportunity to succeed or fail. #4 if he succeeds you all will jump on the band wagon and say he's the greatest. # 5 you all must hate the 9ers, I've been a 9er fan since the 1950s so GO 9ERS.
Reply(6)
5
NFL Analysis Network
