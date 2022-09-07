TALLAHASSEE — Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdowns of the game Saturday evening against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, but in between the Rattlers put up 23 points to beat the Golden Rams 23-14. The Golden Rams started the game with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Fulks went around the left side from seven yards out and put the Rams on the board first.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO