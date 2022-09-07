Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Albany State football comes up short at Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE — Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdowns of the game Saturday evening against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, but in between the Rattlers put up 23 points to beat the Golden Rams 23-14. The Golden Rams started the game with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Fulks went around the left side from seven yards out and put the Rams on the board first.
southgatv.com
Albany State football prepared for FAMU this weekend
ALBANY, GA – Albany State football is 24 hours away from heading to Tallahassee to take on Florida A&M in an HBCU classic, and while this one is not a rivalry, head coach Gabe Giardina said some of the players see it as one. “It’s The House on Seven...
Albany State Coach Gabe Giardina Speaks on Huge Test Against Florida AM
Albany State Golden Rams head coach is focused on his team's first game against the Florida A&M Rattlers.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic: Fitzgerald pulls away from Madison County
In a battle of defending state champions, Fitzgerald made a statement. The Peach State is just a little bit better. The Purple Hurricanes used a tough defense to pull away from Madison County 20-12 in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday afternoon. Fitzgerald (4-0) erased a 12-6 deficit in the third quarter and pulled away late to give Madison (2-1) its first loss of the season.
WALB 10
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
Baptist Hill, Whale Branch football game cancelled after players suspended for fighting
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday night football game between Baptist Hill High School and Whale Branch High School was cancelled after multiple Whale Branch players were suspended following an altercation. A Baptist Hill coach told News 2 that 10 Whale Branch players were suspended, causing them to forfeit the game. According to a release […]
WALB 10
Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
Doctor, Doctor: Pair celebrates 40 years of 'passion for medicine'
ALBANY — As you look at the smiling, eager and young — very young — faces peering out from the September-October 1982 edition of the “Phoebe Speaks” publication, you can’t help but notice the dark hair and unlined faces of two young professionals who had just been added to the hospital’s medical staff.
WALB 10
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing Savannah teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small
Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
Albany Herald
HOPE CAMPBELL: Misinformation surrounds plans to demolish Albany High building
I am writing this to the citizens of Albany, the Albany City Commission, the Albany Chamber of Commerce, and The Albany Herald in an effort to correct the misinformation circulating with respect to the application by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to the Historic Preservation Commission to demolish four historic buildings, with the Beaux Arts-style high school the centerpiece of the application.
wtoc.com
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
wtoc.com
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
eatitandlikeit.com
Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District
Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
Savannah Tribune
Allen Selected As Scholarship Recipient
The Unforgettable Dream Fund, a local 501(c) (3) founded by Belinda Baptiste of Unforgettable Bakery & Café, received a pledge of $30,000 to be used as matching funds in the organization’s campaign to raise $100,000 in order to send a qualified, underserved student from Savannah to Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall of 2022.
