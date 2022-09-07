ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Herald

Albany State football comes up short at Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE — Albany State running back Marcuis Fulks scored the first touchdown of the game and the last touchdowns of the game Saturday evening against Florida A&M in Tallahassee, but in between the Rattlers put up 23 points to beat the Golden Rams 23-14. The Golden Rams started the game with a 12-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Fulks went around the left side from seven yards out and put the Rams on the board first.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

Albany State football prepared for FAMU this weekend

ALBANY, GA – Albany State football is 24 hours away from heading to Tallahassee to take on Florida A&M in an HBCU classic, and while this one is not a rivalry, head coach Gabe Giardina said some of the players see it as one. “It’s The House on Seven...
ALBANY, GA
News4Jax.com

Border Classic: Fitzgerald pulls away from Madison County

In a battle of defending state champions, Fitzgerald made a statement. The Peach State is just a little bit better. The Purple Hurricanes used a tough defense to pull away from Madison County 20-12 in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic on Saturday afternoon. Fitzgerald (4-0) erased a 12-6 deficit in the third quarter and pulled away late to give Madison (2-1) its first loss of the season.
FITZGERALD, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
Albany, GA
Sports
City
Savannah, GA
City
Albany, GA
WALB 10

Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 4 of southwest Georgia high school football is in the books. FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6. FINAL SCORE: Westfield School 21, Tiftarea Academy 0. FINAL SCORE: Stratford Academy 42, Brookwood 20. Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian. David Emmanuel Academy @ Westwood. Saturday...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week. Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans. Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to...
LEE COUNTY, GA
#Savannah State#Volleyball
southgatv.com

Georgia's Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
The Albany Herald

Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project

ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
ALBANY, GA
NewsBreak
Sports
wtoc.com

Police searching for missing Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
SAVANNAH, GA
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small

Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
VALDOSTA, GA
Albany Herald

HOPE CAMPBELL: Misinformation surrounds plans to demolish Albany High building

I am writing this to the citizens of Albany, the Albany City Commission, the Albany Chamber of Commerce, and The Albany Herald in an effort to correct the misinformation circulating with respect to the application by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to the Historic Preservation Commission to demolish four historic buildings, with the Beaux Arts-style high school the centerpiece of the application.
ALBANY, GA
wtoc.com

'It's a tragedy': Generation One senior center closing it's doors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Treylor Park's Pizza Party coming to Savannah's Victorian District

Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Allen Selected As Scholarship Recipient

The Unforgettable Dream Fund, a local 501(c) (3) founded by Belinda Baptiste of Unforgettable Bakery & Café, received a pledge of $30,000 to be used as matching funds in the organization’s campaign to raise $100,000 in order to send a qualified, underserved student from Savannah to Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall of 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA

