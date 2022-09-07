Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Jimmy Earl Tew
Cary, NC: Mr. Jimmy Earl Tew, age 66, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Jim and Betsy Bryan UNC Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, September 12, 2022 at Cary Church, 107 Quade Drive, Cary, NC 27513. Rev. Clint Claypoole will officiate. Family will receive friends for a short period of time following the service. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:30PM on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Harnett Devotional Gardens in Dunn officiated by Rev. Jimmy Boyd.
jocoreport.com
Miriam Lassiter Lore
Smithfield -Miriam Lassiter Lore, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday September 9, 2022. She was born in Johnston County on September 3, 1931 to the late Melvin Lassiter and Ester Strickland Lassiter. In addition to her mother and father, she is also preceded in death by sister, Priscilla Lassiter.
jocoreport.com
Carolyn Killette Torres
Carolyn Killette Torres of Smithfield, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hospice House in Smithfield. Carolyn Rand Killette was born to Alvin Butler Killette and Lilly Rose Horn on August 9, 1931, in Fremont, NC. Carolyn was called “Moma” by her children. She is survived by her...
jocoreport.com
Curtis Lamar Grier
Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Curtis Lamar Grier, age 71, of Four Oaks, passed away at Wake Medical Center on September 7, 2022. The family will hold a Private Memorial Service at a later date. Mr. Grier was born on March 25, 1951 in Cobb County, Georgia to the late Felton...
jocoreport.com
Margaret “Peggy” Louise Casey
Margaret “Peggy” Louise Andrade Casey, 70, of Smithfield, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House surrounded by her family. Peggy was born in Monroe County, New York on October 3, 1951 to the late Ralph Warren Andrade and Florence Muszak Andrade. In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her great grandson Micah Smith.
jocoreport.com
Internship Inspires Recent College Grad
MOUNT OLIVE- Brendan Hooker of Garner had a rocky start in life. A child of divorce, he struggled with his identity, family connections, and friend choices. “I considered myself to have been a rather difficult person to get along with until I found religion near the end of high school,” he admits. “Mental health issues and a general feeling of being unwanted made me act out in ways I’m not proud of.”
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Youth Place In State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest
RALEIGH – Eighteen Johnston County 4-H members participated in the 2022 NC 4-H Livestock Judging Contest on July 29. Cody Formisani- 2nd overall individual, 1st in Swine and Meat Goats, 2nd in Reasons. McKynlee Pittman – 3rd overall, 4th in Swine, 3rd in Sheep. Carson Norris – 5th...
jocoreport.com
Driver Apprehended Following Johnston County Chase
Law enforcement officers arrested a driver following a nearly 20 mile high speed chase Friday night on Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Around 8:00pm, a Johnston County deputy, assigned to patrol the Kenly city limits, attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near I-95. The driver accelerated onto I-95 southbound and quickly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
jocoreport.com
9/11 Commemoration Ceremony At SSS High
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield-Selma High School (SSS) will hold a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony on Monday, September 12, 2022 starting at 7:30 am. it will be held in the SSS bus parking lot. In the event of adverse weather, the secondary location will be the SSS Gym. The guest speaker is...
jocoreport.com
Man Held In Smithfield Area Burglary
SMITHFIELD – A 22 year-old man is accused of breaking into the home of an elderly couple on Turnage Road near Smithfield. The incident was reported around 1:00am Monday, September 5th. The couple was reportedly awakened by the sounds of someone banging on a door, then heard the suspect...
jocoreport.com
Wayne Community College To Hold Tribute Stair Climb On Sept. 11
Wayne Community College’s Public Safety Division will hold its annual 9/11 Tribute Stair Climb on Sunday, September 11 on the Magnolia Building exterior stairs and breezeways (facing the interior of the campus at 3000 Wayne Memorial Dr. in Goldsboro). Emergency medical and law enforcement students, along with their instructors...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Scratches Off $1 Million Top Prize
FOUR OAKS – Guerrero Anchondo Carmona of Kenly took a chance on a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket and bagged the $1 million top prize. Carmona bought his lucky ticket from the Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home $50,000 a year for 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the $600,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,067.
jocoreport.com
Four Oaks Acorn Festival Starts Saturday
FOUR OAKS – Fall is approaching fast and people are encouraged to celebrate its arrival by attending Four Oaks’ 33rd Acorn Festival on Saturday. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Joan Pritchett, executive director of the Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce, anticipates a large crowd.
jocoreport.com
Accident Knocks Out Power To 2,000 Customers
CLEVELAND – A two vehicle accident Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. It also knocked out power to about 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Cleveland community in Johnston County. The collision was reported around 10:15am at the intersection of Cleveland Road and South Shiloh Road. After...
jocoreport.com
Paint Store Damaged By Crash
DUNN – A trip to the store for a refill on a gallon of paint ended in much more than the customer anticipated. Shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, a Chrysler van operated by a yet to be identified woman, jumped the curbing in front of the Sherwin Williams paint store at 1004 W. Cumberland St. in Dunn. The van traveled across the sidewalk and struck the front windows of the store.
jocoreport.com
U.S. 70 Construction Project In Wilson’s Mills Requires Traffic Shift
WILSON’S MILLS – Drivers going east on a stretch of U.S. 70 in Johnston County should expect delays starting Monday, September 12 until a traffic shift is completed one week later. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is upgrading 4.7 miles of U.S. 70 through Wilson’s Mills to...
jocoreport.com
Pellet Gun Fired In Direction Of Students And Parents At Bus Stop, Police Say
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are investigating an incident at a bus stop. Around 8:00am Wednesday, police were dispatched to Bent Branch Loop. Police Chief Greg Tart said officers learned from witnesses that around 7:35am, a vehicle drove by with two young white males inside. Chief Tart said the passenger reportedly fired a “black and orange colored Orbeez type gel ball pellet gun” three times in the direction of parents and children standing at the bus stop. No one was struck by any pellets.
jocoreport.com
Moderna Bivalent Booster Vaccines Now Available At Johnston Co. Public Health Department
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Public Health Department began offering Moderna bivalent booster vaccines Thursday, September 8 at the clinic on 517 N. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield. Vaccines will be distributed on a walk-in basis and are free regardless of health insurance or immigration status. Vaccinations are available Monday-...
