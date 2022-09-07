ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top Gun: Maverick’s Aerial Coordinator Shares His ‘Number 1’ Rule On Set And How Tom Cruise, Joseph Kosinski And The Studio Agreed On Practical Effects

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWj0F_0hlcy48i00

Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest movie of the year and a lot of the credit for that is being given to the fact that the film focused on real practical action whenever possible, that and it had Tom Cruise in it. All the Top Gun actors are actually up in the air and the fighter jet action is almost entirely real. While the movie does use digital effects when necessary, aerial coordinator Kevin LaRosa Jr. says the number one rule of the production was that they were never filming empty sky.

In major CGI heavy movies it’s not uncommon for cinematographers to literally film nothing. When everything that is going to be in the shot is CGI, then all the digital artists need is an empty frame to put the work into. This was reportedly against the rules of Top Gun: Maverick . Aerial coordinator Kevin LaRosa Jr. tells That Shelf that even when CGI was in use, it was only used to enhance something that was real. He explained…

My number 1 Top Gun: Maverick rule was: Something’s always in lens. You know? There’s some aircraft that maybe are not readily available to us in that movie. Those are F-18s that are reskinned or enhanced. But we’re never looking at blank sky. We’re never just filming CGI things. We’re always filming real, practical aviation assets flying in front of a lens. I think that the audience can tell when something is real. I think that we’ve seen a lot of other movies in our time, big, high-grossing movies that are heavy on CGI and visual effects. I think we can tell. And when we watch something like Top Gun: Maverick it feels real, it looks real, it’s visceral.

One key example of CGI enhancement given is the F-14 that makes an appearance in the third act of the film . The jet is no longer something that’s readily available in the U.S., which meant that the production actually used a more modern F-18, and then used CGI to transform it into the older model. The CGI is there, the CGI is nearly all you see on screen, but the production still filmed a real plane.

Tom Cruise had said for years that when and if he ever made a sequel to Top Gun , it would need to use real jets and not CGI, and he was clearly able to get buy-in on that idea from everybody involved. LaRosa Jr. says that the “no blank sky” rule wasn’t something he came up with, but something he was told from everybody above him in the chain. He continued…

From the very get-go, from the very beginning from Tom, Joe Kosinksi and Paramount everything had to be real and if it was going to be something CGI it was strictly an enhancement. So, what that means for a guy like me is everything needs to be shot in camera. So, we’re telling Joe Kosinski’s story and we’re doing that all in camera. There’s always a subject aircraft; we’re never shooting blank sky.

Clearly, every decision that Top Gun: Maverick made was the right one. You don’t make over $1 billion at the global box office if you make any significantly wrong moves. Fans clearly don’t mind CGI heavy movies, but they also appreciate the real thing.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Tom Hanks Gets Asked About Appearing In The MCU And Has Thoughtful Response About The Performances Stars Are Putting In At Marvel

There’s no question that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most popular current film franchises, if not at the top of the list, depending on what metric you’re using for measurement. From Iron Man to the recently-released Thor: Love and Thunder, these Marvel movies have left a big impact in the entertainment realm, and they’re not going away anytime soon. That mean there are plenty more opportunities for major actors to contribute to the superhero franchise, including Hollywood heavyweight Tom Hanks, who was recently asked about appearing in the MCU and also gave his opinion about the performances its actors are delivering.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Tom Cruise
Cinemablend

Top Gun’s Jerry Bruckheimer Throws Back To ’86 When Asked About The Possibility Of A Tom Cruise Threequel

Fresh off slugging it with Spider-Man: No Way Home over Labor Day weekend, Top Gun: Maverick has been riding high after crushing Titanic’s box office record. Its success has led to fans calling for a Top Gun threequel. With voices getting louder for a Maverick follow-up, Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer heard the online chatter. Bruckheimer gave a brilliant throwback to 1986 when asked about a possible Tom Cruise threequel.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Ne Maverick#Entertain#Visual Effects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
IndieWire

D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips

The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
150K+
Followers
37K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy