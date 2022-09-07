Death toll from southwest China earthquake jumps to 74

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's 6.6-magnitude earthquake in southwest China climbed to 74 people on Wednesday with another 26 people still missing, officials said.

The powerful earthquake hit the Sichuan Province at a depth of 6.2 miles about 27 miles southeast of Kangding city shortly after noon on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The death count has continued to climb from 46 initially reported on Monday. Officials said 253 people were injured in the quake, believed to be the largest in the province since 2017.

Emergency crews used homemade drones and satellites to restore communications and provide remote sensing and meteorological services. Scientists reported 10 aftershocks in the region, ranging from 3.0 to 3.9 magnitude.

Some locations are still proving to be difficult to reach. Liu Hong, head of the Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism in Garze, said the road in and out of Hailuogou had collapsed in the quake and communication had also been cut off.

Another report said more than 200 people are trapped in the National Glacier Forest park located in Hailuogou.

Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture officials said 40 died and 14 were missing in Ganzi as of Tuesday while 34 were reported dead and 12 missing in Ya'an.