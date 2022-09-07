Swinney assesses Miller's debut performance along offensive line

After rising to the top of depth chart during preseason camp, Blake Miller made his debut along Clemson’s offensive line Monday night.

It came with mixed reviews from head coach Dabo Swinney.

“He did OK. He’s got to be better,” Swinney said. “He looked like a freshman at times.”

Miller became the Tigers’ first true freshman to start a season opener at offensive tackle since Mitch Hyatt did it in 2015. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder took all of the reps at right tackle until Clemson began emptying its bench with the game in hand midway through the fourth quarter.

Miller was praised throughout the preseason for his strength, aggressiveness and mental ability to quickly pick up the offense, things that made him one of the Tigers’ best five linemen coming out of camp, according to coaches. Swinney said he was mainly disappointed in some flawed technique Miller played with, something the youngster didn’t show during preseason camp. Swinney chalked some of that up to first-game jitters.

“And the next thing you know, you get outside of some of your technique and fundamental things, but he’ll get better from it,” Swinney said. “No doubt about it. He did some good things, but definitely work to be done.”

Miller was part of a line that helped Clemson total 378 yards but averaged just 3 yards per carry. Tech also notched three sacks as part of five tackles for loss.

Miller remains atop the depth chart heading into Clemson’s home opener Saturday against Furman.

“Excited about coaching him up off this tape,” Swinney said. “Very conscientious kid. Got everything we need him to be. Just got to clean up some technical things and see if we can get that corrected this week.”

