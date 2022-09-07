it's just unbelievable what they've done to the city! everyday I see thousands of junkies! every campsite is filled with stolen stuff from yards throughout the neighborhoods! needles are literally everywhere human waste zombies roaming the streets at night!
What'd expect from worthless Wheeler and racist council. To busy infighting and blaming everyone else for THEIR bad decisions. Like Hardesty's barrels. Instead of supporting the police officers, they criminalize every fart they don't like, but WON'T convict criminals! Gets your free out of jail card. ZERO accountability. Require homeless to clean their mess daily. Have the city workers hand out fines for needles and JUNK. Don't want shelter, fine here's your jail bed, and forced to get sober. Do away with the so called no convictions for public drug use. 110 was the worst thing to happened to Portland!
This situation is a disgrace, the city is telling taxpayers that they would rather have homeless living in Portland rather than taxpayers, unbelievable. Good job Wheeler and your administration 👏🤥👏🤥
