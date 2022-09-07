ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Chris Bohanon
3d ago

it's just unbelievable what they've done to the city! everyday I see thousands of junkies! every campsite is filled with stolen stuff from yards throughout the neighborhoods! needles are literally everywhere human waste zombies roaming the streets at night!

deanna lightner
3d ago

What'd expect from worthless Wheeler and racist council. To busy infighting and blaming everyone else for THEIR bad decisions. Like Hardesty's barrels. Instead of supporting the police officers, they criminalize every fart they don't like, but WON'T convict criminals! Gets your free out of jail card. ZERO accountability. Require homeless to clean their mess daily. Have the city workers hand out fines for needles and JUNK. Don't want shelter, fine here's your jail bed, and forced to get sober. Do away with the so called no convictions for public drug use. 110 was the worst thing to happened to Portland!

Flan
3d ago

This situation is a disgrace, the city is telling taxpayers that they would rather have homeless living in Portland rather than taxpayers, unbelievable. Good job Wheeler and your administration 👏🤥👏🤥

The Oregonian

Portland investigators ID suspected arsonists at Mt. Tabor Park: ‘This behavior should be curbed’

Authorities believe that a rash of arson fires will subside after they tracked down the likely culprits behind the blazes at Portland’s Mt. Tabor park. At least 33 fires have been reported at the craggy hilltop park in the past two weeks, according to the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association, spurring nightlong patrols by locals wielding shovels to bury the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland

It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti

Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Pizza

By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
PORTLAND, OR

