Mitchell County, NC

WLOS.com

Mitchell County road reopens after hazmat spill, overnight cleanup

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Mitchell County road reopened Thursday morning, Sept. 8, after a hazmat spill Wednesday forced its closure for crews to clean up the road and surrounding area. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said crews received a call at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

After loss in state funding, nonprofit fundraises to help domestic violence victims

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Cuts in state funding are threatening to disrupt services for victims of domestic violence in Western North Carolina. Because of that, Pisgah Legal Services held a fundraising event Thursday to raise money to fill that need. It was called "Giving Day" — a virtual event to raise money and awareness for justice and safety from domestic violence.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pet food donations needed at Asheville Humane Society

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society helps thousands of animals every year and now the agency needs the community's help. Community Solutions, Asheville Humane Society's community outreach program, has been providing pet food to community pets in need for a decade. Each year, Asheville Humane Society partners with more than 20 human food pantries throughout Buncombe County to distribute more than 110,000 pounds of food to cats and dogs in the community.
ASHEVILLE, NC

