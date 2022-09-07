ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
Cherokee touts benefits of EV school bus to other districts

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians showed off the state's first electric school bus on Thursday. The EBCI teamed up with Land-of-Sky Clean Vehicles Coalition to make it happen. The bus has actually been on the road since March. But school transportation directors from a...
After loss in state funding, nonprofit fundraises to help domestic violence victims

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Cuts in state funding are threatening to disrupt services for victims of domestic violence in Western North Carolina. Because of that, Pisgah Legal Services held a fundraising event Thursday to raise money to fill that need. It was called "Giving Day" — a virtual event to raise money and awareness for justice and safety from domestic violence.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Several mountain school districts are touting their success in rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic learning impacts, evident in the state's performance grades for the 2021-22 school year. Mission Health announced this week that it will give current employees in certain positions, like all nurses, a combined $22 million...
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
Transferring credits between UNC system schools just got easier

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transferring credits between North Carolina's higher education systems just got easier. Thursday, Sept. 8, the University of North Carolina launched what it calls the common numbering system. It's a database that helps students, advisors and other school officials identify which credits transfer between community colleges...
