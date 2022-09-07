Read full article on original website
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
Never forgotten: Ceremonies held across the mountains honoring those lost on 9/11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marks a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11 attacks. Communities across Western North Carolina will be gathering to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day. Below are some ceremonies taking place across...
First Lady Jill Biden plans stops in Tennessee & North Carolina for education events
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — First Lady Jill Biden is planning to travel to Tennessee and North Carolina on Monday, holding events to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour. A press release from the U.S. Department of Educations says Dr. Biden will be traveling with...
Western NC rocks out to help local pet rescues in need at Blue Ghost Brewing Co.
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina was rockin’ out to help animals in need Saturday, Sept. 10 at Blue Ghost Brewing Company in Fletcher. The fifth annual Rockin' for Rescue took place Saturday, as western North Carolina's largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The event...
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
Cherokee touts benefits of EV school bus to other districts
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians showed off the state's first electric school bus on Thursday. The EBCI teamed up with Land-of-Sky Clean Vehicles Coalition to make it happen. The bus has actually been on the road since March. But school transportation directors from a...
After loss in state funding, nonprofit fundraises to help domestic violence victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Cuts in state funding are threatening to disrupt services for victims of domestic violence in Western North Carolina. Because of that, Pisgah Legal Services held a fundraising event Thursday to raise money to fill that need. It was called "Giving Day" — a virtual event to raise money and awareness for justice and safety from domestic violence.
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
'We're going to make the fair great again,' NC Mountain State Fair organizers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Mountain State Fair organizers are hopeful for a record-breaking numbers this year, following a lull in attendance the previous few years. The fair kicked off its 10-day run at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center on Friday with a decent turnout. Employees...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Several mountain school districts are touting their success in rebounding from COVID-19 pandemic learning impacts, evident in the state's performance grades for the 2021-22 school year. Mission Health announced this week that it will give current employees in certain positions, like all nurses, a combined $22 million...
Parents warned not to buy this formula lacking necessary nutrients, per state officials
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or give infants a specific brand of formula, due to its lack of nutrients that babies need for adequate development. On Sept. 8, state health officials sent out...
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
Transferring credits between UNC system schools just got easier
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transferring credits between North Carolina's higher education systems just got easier. Thursday, Sept. 8, the University of North Carolina launched what it calls the common numbering system. It's a database that helps students, advisors and other school officials identify which credits transfer between community colleges...
WNC natural gas customers can offset or achieve net zero emissions, help other projects
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A company that provides natural gas to mountain residents has started a program to help customers offset their carbon footprint and support renewable natural gas projects. Through Dominion Energy's GreenTherm program, customers can voluntarily purchase carbon offsets (they balance emissions from one source by reducing...
