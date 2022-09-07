Lansing police K9 gets updated protective vest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A member of the Lansing Police Department is better protected now thanks to a donation from a national charity.

The department’s K9 ‘Rocky’ now has an updated protective vest thanks to Spikes K9 Fund.

Officials say the new one is much lighter and easier to wear and gives great protection.

“I’m so grateful to have organizations like this provide vest for these dogs,” said Austin Brown, a K9 handler for LPD. “Their vest is just like mine, and we value their life like one of our own. So it’s very important to have them protected just like me.”

Spike’s K9 Fund provides custom fit ballistic vests protective equipment medical cost assistance–

and access to training for k9 units across the country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.