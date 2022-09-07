ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 9, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

More arrests pending in 5-year-old’s death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More arrests are pending in the investigation of the death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child was inside his home at 19th Street and Old Marion Road in August 2021 when shots fired in a drive-by shooting took his life. The arrests of two suspects...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
CARTHAGE, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen

Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, who is considered a runaway. Miss Loper is a white female, 5′ 5″ in height, average weight, with black hair, and blue eyes. She left her home on McVey Road, which is a Soso address, overnight and no clothing description is known. She has been listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) making her runaway status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
JONES COUNTY, MS
Meridian, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD: Arrests made in death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said arrests have been made in the August 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child died in a drive-by shooting on 19th Street and Old Marion Rd. The Meridian Police Department called a news conference late Thursday afternoon to announce U.S. Marshals...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Can you identify these Family Dollar robbery suspects in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking around the counter and pointing a gun at an employee. Investigators say the incident happened Sunday, September 4th between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM.
LOUISVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

NAS Meridian standoff suspect in custody

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The suspect wanted in connection to a standoff situation on board Naval Air Station Meridian is in custody. Law enforcement said 19-year-old U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Derrick Bernard Johnson was arrested outside of a Greyhound bus stop outside of Tallahassee, Fla. Johnson was arrested around 1:30 p.m. (CST) and had a gun with him when he was taken into custody.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 09_08_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Donny McGail Scott. Scott is a 45-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 120 pounds. He is wanted on three bench warrants out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The standoff situation at NAS Meridian is over. The 19-year-old suspect was not found in the building where he was believed to be barricaded for hours. News 11 is awaiting more information about what exactly took place and where the suspect is believed to...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba

MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Breaking and Entering and a No Injury Accident in Neshoba

11:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person walking in the road on Hwy. 15 S. 12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of a suspect threatening an employee at a business on W Main Street. 2:12 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
LIVINGSTON, AL
kicks96news.com

A Theft and a Disturbance in Neshoba

6:19 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a theft at a residence on Kosciusko Road. 7:04 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an unknown disturbance at the Western Motel on Holland Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian City Court brings back community service option to pay fines

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is bringing back its Community Service Option for fine repayment. If participants work four hours a month, they will earn credit towards their fines. Participants will be doing a range of beautification projects, service work with the Salvation Army, and other agencies...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Children, adult injured in accident

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are in the hospital after a one car wreck Monday morning in Meridian. Two children and an adult had to be cut out of the car by Meridian firefighters using the jaws of life. The crash happened just before noon Monday on Highway 45...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Minor Wreck in Carthage

On Wednesday at 4:36pm, there was a report of a two-vehicle MVA on Hwy 35 and Old Canton Road. EMS was cancelled shortly thereafter.
CARTHAGE, MS

Community Policy