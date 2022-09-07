Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
YouTube to Add Quizzes, Ad-Free Video Player in Education Push
Waiting to be able to hit the "skip ad" button on YouTube has become a ubiquitous experience -- but that's about to change for select educational content on the video platform. YouTube unveiled on Thursday a host of new tools for learners and creators on the platform, including an ad-free...
CNET
Google Fi Gives Subscribers a Boost When Traveling Abroad
Google on Thursday unveiled updates to its Google Fi mobile phone service that could make international travel easier for its subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi now offers Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area (like in another country), you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signals. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said, the service will use whichever has the stronger signal.
Comments / 3