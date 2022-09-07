ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
SELMA, AL
WKRG News 5

Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the deaths of […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
WAFF

Prescriptions for Opioids in Alabama fall for 8th year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Physicians around Alabama are taking the next steps in reducing the number and potency of opioid prescriptions and increasing access to medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. A report, of the last eight years, released by the American Medical Association shows:. Opioid prescriptions in Alabama decreased...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#Nazi Concentration Camps#Racism
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County

By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
AL.com

AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy