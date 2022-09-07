Read full article on original website
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
National organization raising money for pregnant women and new moms held in Alabama jail
A legal organization fighting for the release of pregnant and postpartum women held in the Etowah County Jail just launched a fund to help provide local attorneys, fees for video visits and personal hygiene products. Attorneys with National Advocates for Pregnant Women are serving as co-counsel with local attorneys for...
Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the deaths of […]
Saraland man raises awareness on maternal mortalities, Alabama 3rd most in country: Report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new report from the Alabama Department of Public Health has come out. In their newest report after examining data from 2020, Alabama ranks number three in the country for most maternal mortalities having 36.4 deaths per 100,000 live births. The Alabama Department of Public Health says more than 55 percent […]
Man arrested after allegedly beheading young mother in California street
Man arrested after allegedly beheading young mother in California street According to news outlets, some witnesses described the weapon as a samurai sword. (NCD)
Man arrested 51 years later for the killing of Maryland deputy sheriff
Man arrested 51 years later for the killing of Maryland deputy sheriff The Montgomery County Police Department said this case was the oldest to be solved in its cold case unit. (NCD)
Prescriptions for Opioids in Alabama fall for 8th year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Physicians around Alabama are taking the next steps in reducing the number and potency of opioid prescriptions and increasing access to medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses. A report, of the last eight years, released by the American Medical Association shows:. Opioid prescriptions in Alabama decreased...
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt
A North Alabama landlord is being told he can't immediately evict his tenant, even after the tenant was arrested for an attempted arson at the rented property. Yazaer Sanders has been in the Madison County jail since Monday, when he was arrested for allegedly pouring gasoline all over himself and his wife during a domestic dispute.
Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County
By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
Children’s of Alabama hospital sees surge in ER visits, more than 200 patients a day
Children’s of Alabama hospital is experiencing a surge in emergency room visits, seeing more than 200 patients a day. In a recent Facebook post by the hospital, Dr. Shaundra Blakemore, assistant professor of pediatric emergency medicine, says back to school is a large contributor for the influx. “We have...
Gov. Kay Ivey, school board support change to Alabama high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama moved one step closer to changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The state Board of Education voted 6 to 3 to require that high school seniors, starting in 2028, be able...
AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
Horns Down. Texas, don’t mess with Alabama’s Million Dollar Band
Alabama’s gonna beat Texas like a drum. That’s a hands down, horns down given. Probably. The Crimson Tide Million Dollar Band has been disrespected by the Texas Longhorns and there will be hell to pay in Austin, Texas today. Roll Tide. R E L A T E D:...
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey
Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
