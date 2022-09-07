Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Spotty rain, much cooler trend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More rain will circulate in today as a weather system moves through. We’ll wake up to some scattered, light showers, but rain will become more widespread and heavier as the days goes on. A few rumbles of thunder are possible in some heavier thundershowers. Highs today will top off in the mid 70s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Rain likely for Patriot Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - We saw a few rain showers on Saturday, but most everyone will get in on some rain before the weekend is over. Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday evening with an isolated rain chance possible. Temperatures will hang out in the 70s during the evening. Overnight, isolated rain showers are possible and temperatures will settle into the mid 60s by morning.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Spotty showers over the weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Clouds will increase throughout the day today as scattered showers move into the region. Showers today will be fairly scattered in nature, meaning not everyone will see rain. Highs today will top off in the low 80s before more rain and cooler temperatures come in for Sunday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Clouds increase Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After several pretty and sunny days, clouds will be on the increase today. Most of the day will be dry but a few showers could develop late today. Rain chance will increase especially Sunday afternoon and a few thundershowers are also possible. Temperatures today should make the low 80s, but it turns cooler Sunday into early next week when rain chances continue. Later next week the 80s will likely return.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Gorgeous, sunny Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another cool, crisp and clear morning in the low 50s starts off what is set to be a beautiful Friday. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, highs will reach the low 80s by late afternoon with light winds and low humidity. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s as skies gradually turn partly cloudy. With winds out of the south Saturday, highs will still reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies with the slight chance for a stray shower. Widespread rain returns to the forecast Sunday as a cold front brings showers and takes temperatures down to the mid 70s under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dry weather for now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The near perfect late summer weather continues. After another clear and cool night tonight, the sun and warm temperatures are back for Friday. As we move into the weekend, low pressure will develop the chance for rain by late Saturday. Sunday through Tuesday looks to be on the wet side with cooler temperatures.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Bug
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bug the loveable lab is the star of this week’s Forever Home Friday!. This 4-month-old puppy is ready to share his energetic side and you can adopt him this weekend as part of Saturday’s Curly’s Pawfest Adoption Event; where you can enjoy a buffet, drinks, plenty of pets, a silent auction, and much more.
fortwaynesnbc.com
‘Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown’ event planned for Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne residents have the opportunity to be a tourist in their own hometown during the city’s annual event on Sunday. The “Be a Tourist In Your Own Hometown” event is planned for Sept. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. in over 20 museums and attractions across the Summit City. It offers a chance for the public to visit all of the participating locations, including places like the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and the History Center, at no charge.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Decatur flood mitigation celebrates milestone, preparing city for climate change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A project that’s been in the works for 25 years took another step forward Thursday. The people who run the flood buyout plan in Decatur purchased their 100th property. Decatur Mayor Dan Rickord says the project has continued under 4 different...
fortwaynesnbc.com
1 person shot, seriously hurt Friday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Around 10:15 Friday night, Fort Wayne police responded to a shooting they were told about in the 3500 block of Owaissa Way on the city’s near southwest side, not far from Foster Park. When officers arrived, they say they found one...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Hyde Brothers Booksellers mourns passing of owner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the largest bookstores in Indiana, located here in Fort Wayne, is mourning the loss of its owner and manager. Hyde Brother Booksellers officials announced on their Facebook page that Tasha Bushnell has sadly passed away. “A knowledgeable and dedicated bookseller at Hyde Brothers...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Cub Scout troop has fundraiser trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Every year around Halloween, the ghosts and ghouls come to life at the Haunted Castle and Black Forest. The popular attraction is run by St. Vincent cub scout troop in Fort Wayne. Wednesday morning, troop leaders discovered something a little more evil....
