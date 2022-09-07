FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another cool, crisp and clear morning in the low 50s starts off what is set to be a beautiful Friday. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, highs will reach the low 80s by late afternoon with light winds and low humidity. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s as skies gradually turn partly cloudy. With winds out of the south Saturday, highs will still reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies with the slight chance for a stray shower. Widespread rain returns to the forecast Sunday as a cold front brings showers and takes temperatures down to the mid 70s under otherwise mostly cloudy skies.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO