Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway
"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
610KONA
BCSO Releases Video of Chase, Gunfire From Incident Aug. 22
As part of new Washington State Laws, law enforcement agencies are required to release a lot more information about incidents involving gunfire. They're called Critical Incident Community Briefings. Even if no one is shot, if there is gunfire by officers, these reports must now be prepared and made public.This case is being handled by the regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
610KONA
Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her
At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
610KONA
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
610KONA
Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday
Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
610KONA
Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit
In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon. 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website...
610KONA
Smoke Triggers Air Quality Alert for Mid-Columbia
Thursday night's moon in the skies was orange-red, if you noticed. Friday morning, September 9, the Benton Clean Air Agency (BCAA) issued an air quality alert due to the smoke and haze from regional fires. BCAA Air Quality Specialist John Lyle issued the alert which read in part:. "Benton County...
Comments / 0