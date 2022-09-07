ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
mycbs4.com

'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
LANTANA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Alex And#Choking#Domestic Disturbance#Violent Crime#Sheriff
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest

A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED

PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com

Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting

West Palm Beach police held a press conference Thursday evening with details on the arrest made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in a parking lot on Clematis Street. Montrez Jaquan Grennan, 26, was the sole shooter who fired on the victim...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
cw34.com

Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy