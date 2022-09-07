Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man Found Hiding Under Car in Deerfield Beach Charged with 3 Attempted Murders
A shooting suspect found hiding under a car in Deerfield Beach is now charged with three attempted murders in West Palm Beach. Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, remains in the Palm Beach County Jail following a Friday morning court appearance. He is one of two men accused of firing at three...
WPBF News 25
Caught On Camera: Boynton Beach man arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the search. A Boynton Beach man was arrested on 72 charges related to pickpocketing in at least four incidents since February. Port St. Lucie police obtained arrest warrants for Devante Durham earlier in the week and arrested him Thursday. Your...
cbs12.com
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
mycbs4.com
'Their little secret;' former Florida deputy accused of molesting girl in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A former Florida sheriff's deputy is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his home. Lantana police arrested 44-year-old Brett Nicholas Kip on a warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12-16 years old, sexual assault on a victim 12-18 yeas old, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by an offender 18 years or older.
Hollywood officer fired only weeks after he was acquitted of battery in rough 2019 drug arrest
A Hollywood Police officer who was acquitted of battery against a man during a rough drug-related arrest in 2019 has been terminated from the police department after an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation found that Matthew Barbieri used excessive force and exhibited conduct unbecoming during his encounter with Raymond Schachner on Aug. 6, 2019, Officer Christian Lata, a ...
BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED
PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Detectives found Manuel Segura in the road, shot to death. Now they're out to find his killer.
SOUTH BAY — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in South Bay on Thursday night. Deputies found Manuel Segura laying in the road near Northwest 10th Avenue and West Palm Beach at 9:19 p.m., wounded by gunfire. They pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at the scene.
WPBF News 25
Loose horse leads to deputy-involved crash in Palm Beach County
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a deputy's car was hit in Loxahatchee Saturday while the official was trying to keep a loose horse on the side of the road. The horse lives at...
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
wflx.com
Arrest made in connection with Clematis Street shooting
West Palm Beach police held a press conference Thursday evening with details on the arrest made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in a parking lot on Clematis Street. Montrez Jaquan Grennan, 26, was the sole shooter who fired on the victim...
Teen charged with killing 6 has conditions of release request denied
A judge has denied a request to modify the release conditions of a Wellington teen accused of driving under the influence and causing a fatal crash that left six people dead earlier this year.
2 facing murder charges after 'targeted' fatal shooting outside West Palm Beach store, police say
WEST PALM BEACH — Two men are facing first-degree murder charges in the May shooting death of a 21-year-old man in West Palm Beach. City police say Daquinn Maberry and Terrence McMillian targeted Antwan Wellons and another man outside a North Tamarind Avenue grocery store on May 10, firing at them with an AK-47-style rifle and...
West Palm man faces attempted murder charge after shooting pool maintenance man
An 82-year-old man accused of shooting a pool maintenance man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge.
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation After Man Dies Following Encounter With Broward Deputies
A death investigation was underway after a man died following an encounter with Broward Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning. The encounter happened near a bus stop in the area of Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 27th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County around 1 a.m. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies had responded...
Deadly Palm Springs crash 'flipped my life upside down,' wife says
Still many unanswered questions into the investigation of a deadly crash in Palm Springs two weeks ago that police said involved alcohol and/or drugs.
cw34.com
Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
NBC Miami
North Lauderdale Crash Involving Broward Deputy Left Man Dead, Several Injured
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a weekend crash in North Lauderdale that left a man dead and a Broward Sheriff's deputy and others injured. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Avon Lane and West McNab Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said a driver and...
cw34.com
Man dies after being taken into custody by deputies: BSO
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said its investigating the death of a man who was into the custody of Broward County deputies on Thursday. The sheriff's office says at around 1 a.m. deputies responded to a reported sexual assault off N.W. 27th...
