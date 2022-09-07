Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
DDR5 can improve PC gaming performance, but it’s still a useless upgrade
DDR5 — it’s all PC gamers can take about now that AMD Ryzen 7000 is about to launch. Although Intel has supported DDR5 since the launch of its 12th-gen Alder Lake processors, Ryzen 7000 is the catalyst that will kill last-gen DDR4 off for good. When you next upgrade your PC, you’ll need DDR5, but paying up for a faster kit of memory may not translate into real-world performance gains.
Digital Trends
Leak confirms Intel Raptor Lake may bring huge core increase
The full and official specifications for Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake lineup have just been leaked. We also know more about the accompanying Z790 Raptor Point chipset. This leak shows us Intel Raptor Lake in its entirety, detailing some of the processors and the improvements expected from this generation. We’re seeing huge improvements in core counts and cache sizes across the board.
Intel reveals full specs for upcoming Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards
What just happened? Intel says its more powerful Arc Alchemist A700 cards are arriving very soon, though we still don't know precisely when that will be. With the launch seemingly just around the corner, Chipzilla has now published specifications of the entire A-series lineup. We already know about Intel's entry-level...
Intel and Broadcom show off Wi-Fi 7 reaching 5Gbps
What just happened? Intel and Broadcom held the first successful demonstration of a "cross-vendor" Wi-Fi 7 connection this week. The event marks a milestone on the road to the next major step in Wi-Fi standards. Wi-Fi 7 (also known as 802.11be) devices will likely become more common over the next few years.
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X leaks suggest a CPU that could be a handful for Intel
AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700X processor has been glimpsed in a couple of leaked benchmarks which show an impressive performer in many respects. The 7700X was flagged up in a CPU-Z test (now deleted) which was posted on Twitter by renowned leaker Tum_Apisak (courtesy of Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)).
Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake Specs, Rumored Release Date, Benchmarks, and More
Here's the Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake release date, benchmarks, specifications, pricing, and all we know about the new chip architecture.
Best Ultrabooks and Premium Laptops 2022
Our picks for the best ultrabooks (super thin and light notebooks), along with other premium laptops now.
Digital Trends
Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router
Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
Nvidia RTX 4090 leak suggests a powerful GPU that could be a nightmare for PC builders
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is the subject of a fresh benchmark leak showing that it could be nippy indeed, if the spillage is genuine, of course. Arm yourself with plentiful skepticism, then, particularly as the source is the Chiphell forums (opens in new tab) (over in China) – an outlet which has certainly provided some useful info in the past, but not one of the most reliable in our experience.
Digital Trends
Intel reveals official Arc Alchemist specs, and there’s one major surprise
Today is a big day for Intel Arc Alchemist — the official specifications of the graphics cards have finally been revealed, confirming some previous speculation, but not without one unexpected announcement. Although Intel has mostly focused on the Arc A770 and the Arc A750, it will actually launch another...
Engadget
The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
TechSpot
Why some PCIe 5.0 SSDs are limited to 10 GBps, while others can hit 12.4 GBps
In brief: A handful of SSD manufacturers including Corsair, Goodram and Gigabyte have announced PCIe 5.0 x4 SSDs in recent months, all based on Phison's E26 controller. Corsair and Goodram said their drives can reach sequential speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s but Gigabyte's Aorus is able to push the boundary to 12,454 MB/s. What gives?
Intel and Broadcom demonstrate next generation Wi-Fi 7 products
Expected to debut in 2023.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 breaks all limits in a leaked benchmark
With the predicted launch window of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series inching closer, we’re starting to hear more about the reported performance of these next-gen graphics cards. Today, we got a real treat — rumored benchmarks of the flagship RTX 4090, spotted in the wild on Chiphell forums.
TechRadar
Beelink U59 Mini PC review
At the low asking price, the U59 is a complete no-brainer for anyone wanting to create a Firewall or embedded presentation system. And, with 16GB of RAM, it’s also useable for basic PC tasks. Beelink is a Chinese PC maker founded in 2011 that came to broader prominence around...
Digital Trends
Ryzen 5 7600X vs. Intel Core i5-12600K
Ever since its 2021 launch, the Core i5-12600K has been one of the best CPUs you could buy, thanks to its midrange price and good performance. It dethroned AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X, which now retails for almost $100 less to compensate for its lower performance. Ryzen 7000 is on the horizon, though, and the Ryzen 5 7600X could do to the 12600K what the 12600K did to the 5600X.
Exabytes ahoy! Seagate dips toes in DNA storage with CATALOG collaboration
Seagate’s 'lab on a chip' technology pivotal to developing next-generation DNA-based storage. CATALOG, one of the most prominent DNA storage and compute pioneers, has announced a new strategic partnership with one of the world’s biggest storage companies, Seagate. The potential of DNA is tantalizing. A single gram of...
itechpost.com
Intel Unloads Specs on Arc GPUs, Details on How they Stack Up Against Rival Cards from Nvidia
Intel has revealed the specs of its upcoming A-series Arc graphics cards. They comprise four different cards aimed at multiple tiers of gaming or creative applications-the A380, A580, A750, and A770. How Intel GPUs are Categorized. Just like their CPUs they will be split across different tiers including Intel Arc...
Nvidia's GTC keynote will kick off with a GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast
Jen-Hsun will likely introduce us to the first RTX 40-series GPU to kick off his keynote on September 20. Nvidia has just confirmed that it will be kicking off its GTC keynote with CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang, opening it with a GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast. The effusive co-founder had already outlined that he would be sharing details about its new GeForce GPU architecture back on the company's last financial call, and with a teasing #projectbeyond tweet (opens in new tab) sent out earlier it almost confirmed that we'd have new RTX 40-series (opens in new tab) deets.
Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?
Nvidia received another blow last week after restrictions were imposed on sales of its data center chips to China. The chipmaker is on track to take advantage of new niches within the data center and gaming markets. The multibillion-dollar opportunities that Nvidia is sitting on could help it come out...
