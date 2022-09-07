Read full article on original website
What Nick Saban said after Alabama survives Texas upset bid
Nick Saban had a lot of praise for Bryce Young but his ire was directed at Alabama’s mental errors as they fought off an upset bid from Texas. No one expected Texas to give Alabama football a game on Saturday…until they did just that. The Longhorns stuck with...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide Offensive Report Card vs Texas
Alabama football generally had a rough game in week two, squeaking out a one-point victory. The offense sputtered its way to 20 points in a game that was similar to several it played last year. Alabama football fans can find reasons for optimism in the offensive performance, but for much of the contest it was difficult to watch.
Scott Frost just sealed his fate losing at home to Clay Helton, Georgia Southern
Scott Frost’s seat just got hotter, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this season, this time to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Entering the 2022 season, there was no coach whose seat was hotter than Scott Frost’s, who had not finished a campaign with a winning record in each of his first four years as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Things got off to a rough start in Week 0, as Nebraska lost 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. But, the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 38-17 win over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their home opener.
Projected college football rankings after Notre Dame, Texas A&M upsets
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies shockingly lost in Week 2, and the college football rankings have been shaken up. It did not take that long into the 2022 college football season for there to be some massive upsets. Earlier in the day, the Alabama Crimson Tide were on upset alert, but beat the Texas Longhorns 20-19. But since that score went final, TWO top 10 teams have lost.
Aggies loss to App State is even worse for Jimbo Fisher than it appears
In the wake of an upset loss at home to App State, Jimbo Fisher is now officially statistically worse than the man he replaced. Jimbo Fisher might have a lot of ranches, but he also has a lot of losses as the head coach of Texas A&M. It’s getting to the point where we have to start wondering which number is higher, which isn’t going to be something that sits particularly well with Aggies fans after Saturday’s upset loss at home to Appalachian State.
Here’s how much Notre Dame paid to lose to Marshall
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish paid a lot of money to ultimately lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 looking to pick up their very first win of the 2022 season. They lost 21-10 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, but they seemingly had a solid chance of defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd.
How does Jaden Ivey rate against other rookies on NBA2K23?
The Detroit Pistons were happy when Purdue guard Jaden Ivey fell to them with the 5th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. With Cade Cunningham already on board, Jaden Ivey potentially gives the Pistons an All-Star backcourt for the future, which has been a path to success for Detroit in the past.
What to watch for in the Miami Dolphins first regular season game
The Miami Dolphins new era of football begins today at 1:00 when they host the New England Patriots. There is plenty to watch inside of the game. Mike McDaniel arrived at Hard Rock Stadium this morning with his Starbucks coffee in hand. Now, he has to hope his game plan against Bill Belichick will get him the first win of his young HC career.
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
SMQ: Expanding College Football Playoff remains as mythical as ever
A weekend of upsets revealed the value expanding the College Football Playoff — but no amount of expansion will change the mythical nature of the national championship. The second Saturday of September often readjusts our understanding of contenders and pretenders. Sometimes those adjustments make sense. Other times we subjectively write off a team too early in the race for conference honors and national glory. September’s afterthought can quickly become fodder in the November discussions about the College Football Playoff.
