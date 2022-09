Miami, FL – September 8, 2022 – Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Elias Synalovski, Vice President and General Manager, welcomed TV personality and celebrity stylist, Brad Goreski for a fabulous fashion event to kick off the fall season. More than 100 clients, including hosts Eilah Beavers, Daisy Casuso, Cecie Gonzalez, and Morgan Shara, attended the seated fashion show featuring a curated collection of Fall 2022. The Neiman Marcus fall trends include leather jackets, bold prints, platform shoes, sweater dressing, and tailoring/suiting, and patent leather, to name a few. Designers Tom Ford, Balenciaga, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, and many more were featured, including Precious Jewelry by Miseno.

